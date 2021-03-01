SWBC Investment Company Partners with AlphaCentric Funds

"Through our partnership with AlphaCentric, we will continue to create innovative, distinct, Alpha-driven investment strategies that investors will find make a great complement to their existing investment holdings," said John Tuohy, CEO of SWBC Investment Company. "AlphaCentric's noteworthy distribution support and robust suite of innovative solutions, makes the firm an ideal partner as we continue to expand our presence in the U.S. marketplace."

"We are pleased to be partnering with SWBC Investment Company on the Muni Fund," said Jerry Szilagyi, Managing Member of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC. "SWBC has significant resources to bring to the Fund which will be very beneficial to the Fund shareholders."

SWBC Investment Company is also pleased to introduce Roberto Roffo, the Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager for SWBC Investment Company. He's been the portfolio manager of the Fund since inception.

"The addition of Roberto Roffo to our Investment Company will continue to broaden our suite of investment offerings made available to investors," said Tuohy. "Roberto's history of success in managing income-oriented portfolios is a great fit to our existing team."

Roffo has more than 25 years' experience in the Municipal Bond arena and has been a consistent innovator with the use of derivatives to enhance performance of many strategies he has managed. He has extensive portfolio management experience managing many types of funds and strategies over his career, which includes being part of a team that was responsible for raising over $50 Billion in tax-exempt and taxable fixed-income assets.

"I have never felt so welcomed or supported in my career, and I look forward to helping the team at SWBC Investment Company incorporate a world-class asset management strategy," said Roffo.

Roffo has also been recognized by Lipper Analytics and Morningstar for category leading performance. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and English from the University of Massachusetts Boston. Roffo also holds multiple industry FINRA licenses.

There will be no material changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund as a result of the sub-advisory appointment.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

About AlphaCentric

Focusing on niche investment strategies often overlooked by larger mutual fund companies, AlphaCentric offers mutual funds designed to help solve the pressing needs of investors and their financial advisors since 2014. Advisors and investors use AlphaCentric funds to access independently owned, institutional quality, investment managers. The firm researches, designs, and creates bespoke mutual fund portfolios often never before offered to retail investors. AlphaCentric invests in innovation to help financial advisors and their clients navigate ever-changing global financial markets.

Important Risk Information



The Fund is a new mutual fund and has a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate. The Fund may be non-diversified and the value and/or volatility of a single issuer could have a greater impact on Fund performance. The Fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss due to adverse occurrences affecting the Fund more than the market as a whole, because the Fund's investments are concentrated. Some securities held by the Fund may be difficult to sell, or illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. There is a risk that issuers will not make payments on fixed income securities held by the Fund, resulting in losses. Issuers credit quality could be lowered if issuers financial condition changes and there is a risk that the issuer may default on its obligations. Legislative changes can adversely affect the value of the Fund's portfolio. Legislative risks including legal, tax, and other regulatory changes could occur over time and may adversely affect the Fund. The Fund may encounter derivative risk. The use of derivatives instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments. Changes in interest rates can also create risks for the Fund. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in value in fixed income securities. The Fund is subject to regulatory change and tax risks; changes to current rules could increase costs associated with investment in the Fund. These factors may affect the value of your investment. All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal, there is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the AlphaCentric Funds. This and other important information about the Funds is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 844-ACFUNDS (844-223-8637) or at www.AlphaCentricFunds.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. The AlphaCentric Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC is not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.

Securities offered by SWBC Investment Services, LLC, member SIPC & FINRA. Advisory services offered by SWBC Investment Company, a Registered Investment Advisor, registered as such with the US Securities & Exchange Commission. SWBC provides asset management, comprehensive and holistic financial planning services to businesses, financial institutions, and individuals. To meet our team and learn how we can design a customized investment strategy or financial plan for you, click here. Investors should be aware of the risks of investing in securities reference Firm Disclosures for additional information.

