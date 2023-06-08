SWBC Investment Services a Co-Manager on Northside ISD Bonds

SWBC

08 Jun, 2023, 10:53 ET

SAN ANTONIO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC Investment Services, LLC, announced it was named Co-Manager on the $137 Million Northside Independent School District's Unlimited Tax School Building & Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A Tax-Exempt Municipal Bond financing transaction. The bonds are designated for renovations to school facilities.

John Tuohy, CEO of SWBC Investment Services
Issuer: Northside Independent School District
Issue: Unlimited Tax School Building & Refunding Bonds, Series 2023A
Security Type: Municipal Bond
Tax Treatment: Tax Exempt
Amount: $137,040,000
SWBC's Role: Co-Manager
Sale Type: Negotiated Underwriting
Sale Date: 4/18/2023
Settlement Date: 5/17/2023
Use of Proceeds: School Buildings

"We are thrilled that once again, SWBC's capital markets team was a co-manager for Northside Independent School District here in San Antonio. We look forward to continuing to help Texas issuers have success in the municipal bond market," said John Tuohy, CEO of SWBC Investment Services.

In 2018, SWBC Investment Services launched its municipal underwriting of New Issue Bonds for a diverse number of public entities, including cities and counties; higher education institutions; independent school districts; municipal utility, water, drainage, and special districts; and regional transportation districts. Since, the company has managed over $1 billion of new issue municipal bond financing transactions.

About SWBC
As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to our customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at www.swbc.com. Securities offered by SWBC Investment Services, LLC, member SIPC & FINRA. Advisory services offered by SWBC Investment Services Company, a Registered Investment Advisor.

