SWBC Investment Services Co-Manages a $155M Unlimited Tax School Building Bond, Series 2024

Texas-based firm issues bond to make a difference for Weslaco ISD students

SAN ANTONIO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC Investment Services, LLC, announced it was named a Co-Manager on the Weslaco Unlimited Tax School Building Bond, Series 2024.

Issuer: Weslaco ISD

Issue: Unlimited Tax School Building Bond, Series 2024

Security Type: Municipal Bonds

Tax Treatment: Tax Exempt

Amount: $155,345,000

SWBC's Role: Co-Manager

Sale Type: Underwriting

Sale Date: 05/07/2024

Settlement Date: 05/30/2024

Use of Proceeds: Purchase of sites, construction of new athletic and performing arts facilities and school buildings, rehabilitation and renovation of existing school buildings, and purchase of school buses.

"We are honored to have co-managed this important bond transaction for Weslaco ISD," said Lynda Rodriguez, Vice President of Public Finance for SWBC Investment Services. "This initiative is a testament to the district's commitment to providing high-quality education, and we look forward to the district's continued success."

Leveraging our extensive experience in the municipal bond market, SWBC Investment Services has consistently demonstrated a track record of successful bond issuances. Since 2018, the company has managed nearly $2 billion of new issue municipal bond financing transactions.

"SWBC is a Texas-based firm founded by Charlie Amato and Gary Dudley over 48 years ago," said Scott Rykert, CEO of SWBC Investment Services. "While the company has served governmental entities throughout the United States, its Texas-based location enables the firm to effectively understand and represent Texas issuers in front of investors."

In addition to independent school districts, SWBC Investment Services serves a diverse number of public entities, including cities and counties; higher education institutions; municipal utility, water, drainage, and special districts; and regional transportation districts. For more information about SWBC Investment Services and our services, please visit our website.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals with a wide range of insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages businesses around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to our customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website.. Securities offered by SWBC Investment Services, LLC, member SIPC & FINRA. Advisory services are offered by SWBC Investment Services Company, a Registered Investment Advisor.

