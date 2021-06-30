SWBC Mortgage Expands its Presence with New Branches from Coast-to-Coast

"SWBC Mortgage professionals live and lend in the same communities with our customers," said Susan Stewart, CEO of SWBC Mortgage, and the current national chairperson of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). "We've been fortunate to continue growing our business as the economy recovers, and we look forward to helping even more customers across the United States find their happiest way home."

Two industry veterans will be managing SWBC Mortgage's new branches and territories: Kelley Tyrell, Regional Vice President for the Northeast; and Greg Galloway, Regional Vice President for the Pacific Northwest. This growth allows SWBC Mortgage to expand its footprint into new markets, providing a superior mortgage experience for local customers and communities through 78 retail branches across the nation.

About SWBC Mortgage Corporation

SWBC Mortgage Corporation (www.swbcmortgage.com) is a full-service mortgage lender approved with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC Mortgage has been providing mortgage banking services since 1988. Through the changing landscape of the mortgage industry, the company has remained committed to service, integrity, and stability while growing to serve communities and borrowers in 42 states. Today, SWBC Mortgage is consistently recognized as one of the top 50 lenders in America, and is home to numerous top-ranked originators. Building on a rich history of success, SWBC Mortgage has highly experienced team members who leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver industry-leading speed and service, while providing a personal, experienced touch to the mortgage process. The company's state-of-the-art digital application, unrivaled speed to close, and a seamless transition to our servicing platform result in customers who consistently rate SWBC Mortgage as a top lending experience.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

