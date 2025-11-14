SWCA Selected for Environmental Assessment of Utah's 700-Mile High Desert Trail

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SWCA Environmental Consultants (SWCA) has been selected by the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation (DOR) to lead the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and cultural resources compliance processes for the federal designation of the High Desert Trail.

The High Desert Trail - Gunlock State Park to Snowville, 700+ miles

The High Desert Trail, spanning more than 700 miles across western Utah, is a collaborative effort among state agencies, local governments, federal land managers and trail user groups. The project aims to create a resilient, well-maintained trail that enhances recreation, supports tourism, and boosts the economies of the communities along the route.

The trail traverses seven counties, multiple Bureau of Land Management field offices, and U.S. Forest Service lands. It features diverse landscapes, multi-use access, and numerous points of interest. While the trail currently consists of existing public roads, formal recognition by federal land management partners will allow each county to designate staging areas, coordinate maintenance, and add signage—improving the user experience while safeguarding sensitive natural and cultural resources.

"We're excited to partner with the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation and their county partners," said Gretchen Semerad, senior environmental planner at SWCA. "Our Salt Lake City team not only works here, but plays here, too, giving us an in-depth understanding of local land management. It's a privilege to apply our expertise to the places where we recreate with our families and friends."

In providing support to the DOR, SWCA will facilitate a public comment period, agency meetings, conduct cultural resources surveys, identify issues, complete a comprehensive impact analysis, prepare an environmental assessment, and catalog and analyze public comments. SWCA has completed over 560 NEPA-related documents and over 300 cultural resources projects in Utah in the past five years.

