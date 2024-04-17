SWEAR Wins Judges' Choice Award at the 2024 Security Industry Association Awards

Leading the Charge in Digital Security: SWEAR's Latest Innovation Earns Top Honors

BOISE, Idaho, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SWEAR is honored to announce its recent accolade, the Judges' Choice Award at the 2024 Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products & Solutions (NPS) Awards on April 10, held in conjunction with ISC West. The awards recognize the most innovative security products, services and solutions. This recognition highlights SWEAR's dedication to innovation within the security sector, particularly through its flagship product, SWEAR's Swear Authenticity Engine. SWEAR also recently launched a consumer-focused application on Apple's App Store earlier this month.

The SIA NPS Awards, a longstanding tradition since 1979, celebrates groundbreaking products that enhance security and protection technology. SWEAR's Authenticity Engine , distinguished for its innovative approach to safeguarding digital content integrity, stood out among the entries, earning the top honor in the highly competitive Software category.

SWEAR is revolutionizing the way digital media is protected. Utilizing advanced cryptographic techniques and blockchain technology, the product ensures an unbreakable chain of custody, offering real-time, permanent protection of content authenticity. A recent study from the Pew Research Center found that 63% of Americans believe altered videos and images create significant confusion about the facts of current issues. Designed for flexibility, the SWEAR platform seamlessly integrates with various infrastructures, providing an indispensable tool for journalists, legal professionals, and content creators.

"We are honored to receive the Judges' Choice Award from the SIA," said Jason Crawforth, CEO of SWEAR. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and the energy that drives us to secure the authenticity of digital media in an era where truth is increasingly under siege. We are proud to contribute to the security industry's efforts to combat digital manipulation and misinformation."

SWEAR's recognition at the SIA NPS Awards is a significant achievement, underscoring the company's leadership in digital media protection and authenticity.

About SWEAR

SWEAR is at the forefront of digital media protection technology. With a mission to protect and preserve the authenticity of digital media, SWEAR's innovative platform offers real-time, unbreakable protection for digital content, ensuring its integrity from creation to consumption. SWEAR's vision is to become the global gold standard in digital media protection and authenticity. For more information, visit SWEAR.com.

