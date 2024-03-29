Sweat Equity: Gold's Gym SoCal Marks 35 Years with Long Beach Expansion

Embracing its fitness legacy, Gold's Gym SoCal embarks on a new era of expansion with a new location and club renovations throughout its anniversary year.

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym SoCal – the original home of fitness workouts – celebrates its 35th anniversary, marking three and a half decades of unparalleled dedication to health, wellness, and community. To coincide with the milestone, Gold's Gym SoCal is unveiling its plans to open its newest state-of-the-art facility located at The Pike Outlets in Long Beach in spring 2024.

Incepted by entrepreneur brothers Willy and Angel Banos, recently awarded for 35 Years of Excellence, the duo set out to start a new venture into the fitness industry. From opening the doors to the North Hollywood location to the unveiling of a 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art club in the bustling heart of Long Beach, Gold's Gym SoCal has grown its club portfolio to 24 facilities sprawled across Southern California, providing best-in-class workout spaces to cater to over 160,000 members.

"Over the past 35 years, Gold's Gym SoCal has transcended its role as a fitness center to become a symbol of health, vitality, and empowerment to local residents and gym-goers around the world," said Willy. "What started as a vision has grown into a community of individuals committed to transforming their lives through fitness. Commemorating this milestone with our new Long Beach location, we are excited to welcome the local community and continue our legacy of empowering individuals to achieve their fitness goals."

The energy-filled, all-encompassing fitness space will feature Eleiko platforms, an escape room, free weight areas, world-class group exercise, a signature playground turf Area with sled lanes, a boxing rig with heavy bags, and more.

To mark the occasion, Gold's Gym SoCal will be hosting a series of celebratory events at the new Long Beach facility, including a grand opening event in the summer with exclusive giveaways, challenges and community initiatives. Additionally, the gym will be offering special promotions and incentives for new and existing members to experience the state-of-the-art amenities firsthand. To explore deals and memberships, please visit: join.goldsgymsocal.com/long-beach

Maintaining its position at the forefront of the fitness industry and inspiring individuals to achieve their goals, this year will kick off a $15 million investment in transformative remodels across an additional 10 clubs in the market. This includes the recent renovation of the Thousand Oaks location to bring in escape rooms, posing rooms and refreshed top-of-the-line equipment.

For more information about Gold's Gym SoCal, its 35th-anniversary celebrations, and the new Long Beach facility at 290 East 4th Street, Long Beach 90802, please visit www.goldsgym.com/markets/socal or follow @ GoldsGymSocal .

About Gold's Gym SoCal Group:

With its roots tracing back to Joe Gold's first gym in Venice Beach, California, in 1965, Gold's Gym SoCal has built a rich legacy of commitment, passion, and dedication to health and physique. In 1988, brothers Angel Banos and William Banos took the helm, opening their first Gold's Gym franchise in North Hollywood, California. Their unwavering commitment to superior customer service, personalized programming, and clean facilities propelled them to the forefront of the fitness industry. To learn more, visit www.goldsgym.com/markets/socal .

