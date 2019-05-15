SWEAT Gives Back Fundraising Event Returns for 2019

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio SWEAT, the San Diego-based fitness studio, as well as its online service Studio SWEAT onDemand (SSoD), are proud to announce the return of their hit charity event, SWEAT Gives Back, on May 18, 2019 - May 19, 2019. This year, the 24-hour Spin® ride is titled Pedals 4 Paws, and all proceeds will go to Paws'itive Teams, an organization that trains and places service, therapy and facility dogs.

Last year's success allowed Paws'itive Teams to pair a service dog, Monty with a local teen, Isaac Coulapides. This year, they're raising $10,000 to train and place Duncan, a black Labrador retriever puppy, with another San Diegan in need.

"We saw the profound impact of placing Monty with Isaac, who has truly made a difference in his life. We want to continue our quest for good, and truly pay it forward!" says Cat Kom, founder and head trainer at Studio SWEAT and SSoD.

Participants are encouraged to donate online, get sponsored by family and friends, and Spin® with SSoD trainers. Participants who can't make it are invited to ride along to the livestream on their website.

Participants should RSVP on the Facebook event page, or add their names to a trainer schedule. Livestreamers can visit the site on their preferred time and day.

About Studio SWEAT

Studio SWEAT is a fitness studio located in San Diego, CA. The studio has specialized group trainings and classes that combines fat-torching cardio with body sculpting exercises to improve strength and get FIT. Studio SWEAT offers World Famous Specialty Spin® Classes, TRX® Trainings and Bootcamps, where participants are given a boutique studio experience. They also offer Personal Training services with their top industry training team. For more information visit http://www.studiosweat.com/.

About Studio SWEAT onDemand

For those not in San Diego, Studio SWEAT onDemand is a way to get those fat-torching Spinning, TRX®, HIIT, Yoga and other amazing full body workouts on any device. And, the best part is that you're working out with real people, not actors or fitness models. Whether you're in San Diego or Spain, our body-sculpting classes have new releases all the time, and can be done where ever and whenever. For more information visit https://www.studiosweatondemand.com/.

