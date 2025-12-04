SweatHouz Expands Nationwide, Opening Two New Wellness Franchise Locations Each Week Through the End of 2025

The fast-growing contrast therapy franchise is racing into major United States markets as demand for private, tech-driven recovery suites surges and territories fill up.

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SweatHouz (SWTHZ) , the rapidly expanding contrast-therapy franchise known for its private infrared sauna, cold-plunge and vitamin C shower suites, is closing out the year at record speed, announcing it will open two new studios every week through the end of 2025. The rollout includes major debuts across Miami and Naples, Florida; Houston and Austin, Texas; Los Angeles and San Diego, California; Charlotte, North Carolina; Phoenix, Arizona; and Cleveland, Ohio, solidifying SWTHZ as the fastest-growing brand in the recovery and longevity sector.

The brand's aggressive growth underscores a powerful shift in consumer preferences: Modern users want private, convenient, results-driven wellness without the communal spa or gym setting. Each new SWTHZ studio features premium luxury suites with an infrared sauna, a cold plunge and a vitamin C shower, all accessible through a self-guided, technology-driven interface.

"People are looking for wellness that actually fits into their lives," said Mike Tan, CEO at SWTHZ. "The privacy, the science and the luxurious design — that combination is what makes SWTHZ the future of recovery."

Each suite is engineered for ease and personalization. Members can book, customize and track sessions seamlessly through the SWTHZ app, creating a consistent, premium guest experience at scale.

The brand's infrastructure has made it a magnet for experienced entrepreneurs and multi-unit operators. According to Item 19 in SWTHZ's 2024 Franchise Disclosure Document, the top-performing franchise studio generated over $1.2 million in annual revenue, signaling strong financial potential for operators.

Key franchise advantages include:

Lean operations, with just 7 to 8 employees per studio (2 to 3 per shift).

No medical licensing required.

Technology-driven operations.

Strategic real estate model.

Hands-on support from buildout to launch.

The initial investment to open a SWTHZ location ranges from $569,757 to $1,193,974.

"We're seeing franchise demand accelerate faster than ever," Tan said. "Our newest 13-unit agreement in Lower Manhattan puts SWTHZ in the heart of New York City."

With more than 78 studios open in 25 states and over 90 currently in development, SWTHZ expects to hit 100 operating locations at the beginning of 2026. Additional territories are underway in Virginia, Utah, Colorado and Connecticut, further extending the brand's national footprint.

As part of the booming $500 billion wellness industry projected to grow 7% to 9% annually, SWTHZ is shaping a new standard for accessible, private recovery. By merging science-backed protocols with elevated design, the brand is making high-performance wellness both attainable and lifestyle-driven.

ABOUT SWEATHOUZ:

SweatHouz is a first-of-its-kind wellness concept offering private contrast therapy experiences with infrared sauna, cold plunge and Vitamin C showers in luxury, technology-forward suites. Designed for recovery, longevity and convenience, SWTHZ uses smart engineering and a membership-based model to make high-performance wellness accessible and effortless. With franchise opportunities available in select markets, SWTHZ is redefining the recovery space — one studio at a time. For more information, visit https://sweathouz.com/ .

