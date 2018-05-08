SweatWorks' Conquest Events Partners With Kukimbe for Photos Platform

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kukimbe, the first comprehensive mobile application that puts endurance races at a runner's fingertips, announced today a partnership with SweatWorks' Conquest Events, the leading facial recognition technology for events. Through this partnership, event participants will access their event photos through the Kukimbe app where they can download, share and save their photos directly from their mobile device.

Conquest Events is your all in one event management platform. Collect registrations, setup your event, create your workouts, track your athletes, publish live scoring, create social profiles, and use your one of a kind photo timeline! Racing is challenging - finding a race shouldn't be.

"We are excited to be partnering with Kukimbe for our Conquest Events Photos platform. Kukimbe is paving the road for event discovery, and with access to Conquest Events Photos, Kukimbe users can now complete their event journey with post-event photos. The integration will leverage our industry-leading, facial recognition technology, leading registration and timing RFID integrations," said SweatWorks CEO Mohammed Iqbal.

"Race participants want the convenience of finding and registering for races from their mobile device and now, through this partnership, they can access their race photos just as easily," said Kukimbe CEO Kelly Gerard. "SweatWorks understands that mobile device use has steadily increased while desktop's traffic has steadily decreased and they have responded to the shift in behavior. There is tremendous room for innovation in this industry and SweatWorks is making great strides with their facial recognition technology for races and other events."

About Conquest Events

Conquest Events is a powerful event suite from SweatWorks that includes registration, live leaderboard and scoring, points series, event management, marketing, and media services. Conquest Events Photos is the most advanced photo platform available with facial recognition, immediate delivery and flexible integration capabilities.

www.conquestevents.net

SweatWorks

SweatWorks is the leading digital agency in fitness and wellness. Its innovative technology has created some of the most engaging experiences for its brands.

www.sweatworks.net

About Kukimbe

Kukimbe is a technology company that connects the running community. The app features an ever-growing race directory with geo-location to connect runners with races of all types. Kukimbe includes social media functionality in which runners can connect with their "running crew," post pictures, share races and get up to date news in the endurance world. Users can shop for running gear and accessories with Kukimbe's partners in the Shop. Ultimately, the app will include a feature in which runners can earn points for completing races which will be redeemable for athletic gear or race registrations.

www.kukimbe.com

