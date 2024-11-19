London-based women's activewear brand opens locations in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

ROCKFORD, Mich., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweaty Betty, the London-based women's activewear brand, is expanding in the U.S. with two new stores in Chicago's Southport neighborhood and Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown area, which opened on November 16 and 18, 2024, respectively. The brand is owned by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), a global leader in footwear and apparel known for its portfolio of brands including Merrell and Saucony.

Sweaty Betty Expands U.S. Presence With Two New Stores

"We are thrilled to open these new locations in Chicago and D.C., which mark an exciting opportunity to connect with new communities and deepen our presence in key markets," said Melissa Mullen, Global Brand President of Sweaty Betty. "We look forward to being part of these vibrant cities, supporting our consumers' active lifestyles, and continuing to grow our global sisterhood."

The Chicago store is located at 3530 N Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657 and the Washington, D.C.'s Georgetown store is located at 3251 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007. Both feature Sweaty Betty's collection of premium activewear, fusing feminine focused design and style with technical performance.

In addition to the two new U.S. locations, the brand is also expanding its footprint in the United Kingdom with a new store in Cardiff, Wales's capital city, and in Westfield London, as part of its growing presence across the country, where it now operates a total of 85 stores.

About Sweaty Betty: We've been on a global mission to empower women through fitness and beyond since we burst onto the scene as the OG of female-first activewear back in 1998. By uniting a global community of women – our sisterhood – together we encourage one another to embrace our bodies and everything we can do with them.

Famed for our eye-catching prints and supportive shapes, our feel-good leggings fuse performance and style through technical fabrics that keep up with you. With over 8,000 five-star reviews, our bestselling Power legging is your 'squat-proof' do-it-all legging for Hiit, studio and hikes, while our Zero Gravity run tights were voted 'Best Leggings' by Women's Running Awards.

