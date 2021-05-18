Sweaty Betty Launches Inaugural US Activewear Collaboration with rē•spin by Halle Berry

Halle Berry launched rē•spin in 2020 as an accessible and resourceful destination for conversation, connection, and discovery. The rē•spin journey developed through Halle's organic connectivity to health, wellness, and spirituality that was further actualized through the brand's pillars: Connect, Nourish, Strength, Awaken, Give and Eternal. Halle and Sweaty Betty were drawn to work together as there was a natural synergy in their ethos: Sweaty Betty's mission of empowering women through fitness aligns perfectly with rē•spin's commitment to inspiring people on their path to empowerment through their physical and mental wellbeing.

"I'm excited to launch my first activewear collection in collaboration with Sweaty Betty," says Halle Berry. "Sweaty Betty was the first brand that came to mind—they know how to make technical activewear that not only looks great, but also truly performs. I love their mission to inspire and empower women to live an active life, as well as the value they place in community—a mission we share at rē•spin. I've worn the Power Legging for years, so it was an amazing experience to design my own version, named after one of my most iconic roles: Storm. I worked closely with Sweaty Betty's design team, entirely over Zoom, to make my vision of this collection come to life. I'm so proud of what we've created. It's truly a reflection of my lifestyle and features pieces that can take you from studio to street—and beyond." —Halle Berry

Says Sweaty Betty CEO Julia Straus, "Halle Berry is an inspiration. She embodies the Sweaty Betty woman and the values our brand stands for, and we're thrilled to collaborate with her on her first activewear collection. As a long time customer Halle has always put our product through its paces with her incredibly high energy workouts that include everything from MMA style exercises to strength training, jump roping, and yoga. This collection is a great example of what makes Sweaty Betty unique— it offers a seamless combination of technical performance and feminine expressive style. It also reflects Halle's experiences and personal taste—it's modern, feminine, and versatile. We're so excited to finally share it with the world."

Crafted from high-performance fabrics, the collection features sculptural silhouettes, with raw edges, strapping, and modal slit detailing in a timeless tonal color palette of deep blacks, shaded greys and soft creams. Inspiration from Halle's life and fitness routine are incorporated throughout, as seen in the boxing patch motifs on several garments, such as Leticia, a short named for the role that won Berry her Oscar. Geometric patterns come into play on a custom HB x SB print, as seen on key pieces from the Power family. Sweaty Betty hero items also get the Berry twist—the Zero Gravity Legging coming in an ultra-lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric, with a high waist and an adjustable internal drawstring for maximum comfort and optimal fit. The lifestyle piece comes to form with a slinky, studio-to-street LBD that can be thrown on post-workout or worn to dinner. An oversized lightweight parka, made using an eco-friendly water-resistant finish, completes the collection.

"From the first meeting we knew that this was the right partnership for us. From concept to production, we were naturally aligned with Halle on both direction and spirit, and she was involved every step of the way. It was incredible to have a group of like-minded women working together to design this collection for our shared community of women, and we could not have asked for a better partner for our first US collaboration," remarks Jemma Cassidy, Sweaty Betty's Chief Product Officer.

Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty: The rē•spin Edit is realized through campaign imagery and video shot on Halle by frequent collaborators: photographer Cliff Watts, stylist Lindsay Flores, and videographer Mark Roe. The collection will be available from May 18th on sweatybetty.com and through select retail partners worldwide, with the second drop coming in October 2021. For more information, please visit sweatybetty.com.

To download assets:

Campaign images: https://we.tl/t-sM7WTyTy33

Cut out images: https://we.tl/t-ToObfKYsaq

Video: https://we.tl/t-Kr0oeNT6sS

About Sweaty Betty

British activewear brand Sweaty Betty has been on a mission to empower women through fitness and beyond for over 22 years. Famous for bum-sculpting leggings and innovative prints, the brand combines fashion and fitness with technical high-performance fabrics. Based in London, the all-female design team is on a mission to create multi-sport, beautiful and technical clothes that flatter a woman's body, with all performance testing completed in-house.

Founded in Notting Hill, London, in 1998 by Tamara and Simon Hill-Norton, the brand has a loyal and fast-growing global community of women with female empowerment and inclusivity at its core. Sweaty Betty's customers are global, its website services over 250 countries worldwide. The brand has shops in the UK and Hong Kong, in addition to being in Selfridges, Harrods and shop-in-shops in over 90 Nordstrom stores across the US and Canada.

For more information, please visit www.sweatybetty.com

About rē•spin

rē•spin is a health and wellness platform created to engage through learning and exploration around its core pillars: connect, nourish, strengthen, awaken, give, and eternal. Founded by Halle Berry, rē•spin aims to shift the way readers view their health and wellness journey. It does so by providing an inclusive community, content and products for an accessible, multi-dimensional model of health and wellness through the conventional lens with a modern-day rē•spin. Visit www.re-spin.com for more.

