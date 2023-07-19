Sweaty Betty partners with mParticle to future-proof their technology architecture

mParticle Customer Data Platform will empower Sweaty Betty to accelerate their marketing programs and deliver great customer experiences.

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, a real-time customer decisioning engine, announced today that Sweaty Betty, the global premium women's activewear brand, has chosen to partner with mParticle as their customer data foundation.

Sweaty Betty has grown considerably over the past few years with 90% of their revenue being generated from their Digital and Retail channels. To drive sustainable growth, improve customer loyalty, and further support international expansion, the team recognized the need to be able to respond to customer insight by continuing to invest in their customer data architecture.

Sweaty Betty partnered with mParticle to establish a first-party data foundation, empowering its marketing teams with the infrastructure they need to deliver sophisticated cross-channel customer journeys and support regulatory compliance without data engineering support.

"As we looked to continue Sweaty Betty's growth and continue delivering a customer centric brand experience, we needed an advanced customer data infrastructure to support the increasing importance of first-party data," said Simon Pakenham-Walsh, Chief Technology Officer at Sweaty Betty. "mParticle makes it easy to equip our commercial teams with the robust data capabilities they need to deliver differentiated customer experiences."

As Sweaty Betty has grown there have been limitations and constraints with their customer technology and data. With mParticle in place, the team can access high-quality customer data in real time and act on insights quickly, helping to improve marketing efficiency and increase the relevancy of messaging across channels.

"For multi-channel retailers, it's incredibly important to establish a customer data infrastructure that makes it possible to get a complete understanding of the customer journey, both online and in-store," explains Rob Murphy, SVP of International at mParticle. "By partnering with mParticle, Sweaty Betty is able to turn their customer data into a business-critical growth engine, building a best-in-class foundation for the changing retail landscape."

About mParticle

mParticle is an AI-powered, real-time Customer Data Platform that powers the entire customer data stack by combining data quality and compliance protections with rich insights and predictions. Companies like NBCUniversal, JetBlue, and Venmo use mParticle to simplify their customer data infrastructure, maximize the value of their data, and accelerate growth at scale. mParticle has raised nearly $300M in funding. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

