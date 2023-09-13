Sweden awards BAE Systems $500 million contract for additional 48 ARCHER artillery systems

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET
New contract establishes ARCHER as one of the world's leading wheeled artillery systems
LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LSE: BA) signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) worth approximately $500 million for 48 new ARCHER artillery systems for the Swedish Army.
The ARCHER mobile artillery systems, designed and produced by BAE Systems Bofors in Sweden, is already in service in the Swedish Army and has achieved the highest technical and manufacturing readiness levels. The 48 new systems covered by this contract will be built on a Rheinmetall MAN military vehicle, RMMV HX2 8x8, and first delivery to the Swedish Army will be in 2025.
