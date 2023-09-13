Sweden awards BAE Systems $500 million contract for additional 48 ARCHER artillery systems

News provided by

BAE Systems, Inc.

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

New contract establishes ARCHER as one of the world's leading wheeled artillery systems

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LSE: BA) signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) worth approximately $500 million for 48 new ARCHER artillery systems for the Swedish Army.

The ARCHER mobile artillery systems, designed and produced by BAE Systems Bofors in Sweden, is already in service in the Swedish Army and has achieved the highest technical and manufacturing readiness levels. The 48 new systems covered by this contract will be built on a Rheinmetall MAN military vehicle, RMMV HX2 8x8, and first delivery to the Swedish Army will be in 2025.

"This important milestone establishes ARCHER as the basis of the Swedish Army's new divisional artillery forces," said Lena Gillström, president of BAE Systems Bofors. "It is also critical to BAE Systems Bofors' work in jointly developing the ARCHER with Sweden, to confirm it as the most advanced wheeled 155mm howitzer in operation today."

ARCHER can fire the BONUS anti-armor munition up to 35km, conventional munitions up to 40km, and the precision-guided munition Excalibur in excess of 50km. The automated magazines can hold a mix of different ammunition types and modular charges needed to support any mission.

In addition to the Swedish Army, the United Kingdom has selected the ARCHER for its interim artillery requirement. Sweden has also donated ARCHER to Ukraine, and the system has been down-selected in Switzerland's procurement of new artillery.

