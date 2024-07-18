Sweden-Based Flower Selects Sitetracker to Expand Battery Storage Solution for Grid Owners

MONTCLAIR, N.J., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Sweden's largest energy technology innovators, Flower, has selected Sitetracker, the world's leading provider of deployment operations management software, to add further efficiencies and visibility to development and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) workflows as it deploys battery energy storage systems (BESS) infrastructure assets at scale.

Flower enables the European energy transition, both for the power grids and the power markets, to manage the complexities of the entire energy ecosystem. The company's flagship solution, the optimization platform or Virtual Power Plant, offers grid stability, congestion management, black start capabilities, as well as Day-Ahead trading and frequency regulation. Building BESS is essential for enhancing grid resilience and enabling the fossil-free energy transition and, with Sitetracker, Flower is poised to do so.

Sitetracker's management tools, including project, financial, workforce, site and asset functions, as well as its analytics and built-in best practices will help Flower deploy its BESS infrastructure to spec more efficiently, so it can fully support its own energy customers.

"BESS is a critical component of Europe's renewable energy future but in order to maximize its potential, we need intelligent, purpose-built tools to assure its roll-out," said Maricruz Bravo, Head of EPC of Flower. "Sitetracker will help us track and standardize our processes, ensure data fidelity, and coordinate seamlessly across both internal and external teams."

Flower will initially implement Sitetracker in Sweden, with plans to expand its use as the company scales to additional countries in Europe. Today, Sitetracker has been used in over 100 countries across both the clean energy and digital infrastructure industries. Sitetracker customers like Flower are on the cutting-edge of creating a more connected and sustainable world, and Sitetracker is proud to enhance these initiatives on a global scale.

"Battery storage is quickly becoming a larger and more viable mix of major energy grids, and Sitetracker will be at the forefront of this market partnering with innovators like Flower," Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker, said. "Flower's modern, innovative approach to energy grid management will enable greater penetration of renewable energy. As Flower scales its industry-leading BESS solution to meet vast energy needs, we will be partnering with it every step of the way."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Cox, Telefonica, ENGIE, EVgo, E.On, Nextera, Comcast, ChargePoint, Cypress Creek Renewables, Ziply, Southern Company, Iberdrola, Vodafone, Vantage Towers, VerticalBridge, and Congruex plan, deploy, and manage millions of programs, projects, sites, and assets across nearly 300 customers globally. By giving telecommunications, EV charging, renewables, utility, and real estate teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker accelerates the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please request a demo.

About Flower

Founded in 2020 by John Diklev, Flower is Sweden's leading player in battery storage optimization. By combining flexible energy assets with pioneering software technology, Flower facilitates tomorrow's renewable energy systems. With a focus on rapid expansion into selected European markets, Flower is breaking new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, enabling clean energy to power society.

SOURCE Sitetracker