Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Market and Investment Opportunities Report 2022: BNPL Gross Merchandise Value will Increase from $15,104.7 Million in 2021 to Reach US$ 51,811.9 Million by 2028

According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in Sweden is expected to grow by 33.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 20207.0 million in 2022.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Sweden remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 17.0% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 15104.7 million in 2021 to reach US$ 51811.9 million by 2028.



Being the home to one of the largest players in the BNPL segment, Sweden has one of the highest BNPL adoption rate across geographies. This is evident from the growing penetration rate for the payment method in the e-commerce sector. According to the Q4 2021 Global BNPL Market Survey, the payment method has a penetration rate of 22.8% in the e-commerce sector in Sweden, which is much higher when compared to mature markets such as the United States.



With the online shopping trend expected to persist even in the post-pandemic era, the publisher expects the BNPL payment method penetration rate to further increase in the e-commerce sector. However, its penetration in the offline retail sector is expected to be the key driver for the growth of the payment method over the next four to eight quarters.

As the global pandemic subsides and physical stores open for business as usual, the publisher expects the adoption of the BNPL payment method to rise for in-store purchases over the next few quarters.



BNPL firms are raising funds to increase market share in Sweden



As the BNPL payment method continues to record robust growth quarter-on-quarter in Sweden, BNPL firms are raising funds to further accelerate their growth and market share in the country. For instance,

In October 2021 , Sweden -based BNPL platform, Zaver, announced that the firm had raised SEK 114 million . The firm is planning to use the fund to acquire more consumers and merchants across the country. This will subsequently help the firm to accelerate its growth in Sweden .

As the popularity of the payment method continues to grow among both merchants and consumers, the publisher expects more BNPL firms to raise funds to support their growth over the next four to eight quarters.



Domestic BNPL firms are expanding globally to gain a larger piece of the market share



With the global BNPL market expected to record robust growth over the next four to eight quarters, Swedish BNPL firms are expanding their international footprint to gain a larger piece of the market share. For instance,

In November 2021 , Klarna announced its expansion in Ireland , where the firm is entering into a strategic partnership with retailers, thereby allowing consumers in the country to use the deferred payment option.

, Klarna announced its expansion in , where the firm is entering into a strategic partnership with retailers, thereby allowing consumers in the country to use the deferred payment option. In addition to this, the firm will also offer its full suite of services, which will allow consumers in Ireland to spread the cost of purchases when buying online from any retailer through Klarna's mobile app.

The publisher expects the firm to continue with its global expansion over the next four to eight quarters, as the demand for the payment method surges globally.



