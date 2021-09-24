Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Markets and Investment Opportunities to 2028 with Share Analysis of Klarna, Afterpay, PFC, Sweetpay, Zaver

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sweden Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in the country is expected to grow by 71.5% on annual basis to reach US$ 697.1 million in 2021.

The deferred installment product originated as an innovation out of the debit culture in Sweden to help consumers purchase products in the local market. Many retailers and brands are turning to buy now pay later (BNPL) schemes to entice consumers and build loyalty with their new spenders.

Notably, Sweden-based Klarna lies at the epicenter of this retail revolution. The FinTech company promises to help consumers in spreading the cost of their purchases with no extra fees or interest, therefore, creating a retail experience unlike any other.

The BNPL payment method is especially popular among the younger generation, Gen Z and Millennials, consumers in Sweden, like in every other market globally. Easier access to credit and higher purchasing power have been why consumers in Sweden use the deferred payment solution. Apart from this, the ability to fund their purchases without having the full buy amount is often cited as the reason for using the BNPL payment method by shoppers in the country.

The growth of the e-commerce market is driving the adoption of BNPL in Sweden. In 2020, the Swedish e-commerce industry recorded a total turnover of approximately US$ 40 billion. This growth in the Swedish e-commerce market has also contributed to the growth of the BNPL market in the country. Notably, BNPL transactions accounted for almost a quarter of the total e-commerce turnover in Sweden.

Klarna is one of the key players in the Swedish deferred payment industry. With 90 million registered users on its platform, Klarna has partnered with 250,000 retailers in 20 countries, where it provides consumers with the deferred payment option. Notably, the Swedish BNPL provider boasts about two million transactions per day. Apart from Klarna, Zaver is another financial technology platform offering deferred payment services to consumers and merchants in the country.

Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Sweden remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 15.3% during 2021-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 10860.0 million in 2020 to reach US$ 39728.0 million by 2028.

