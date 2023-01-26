Sweden Data Center Market Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2027: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sweden Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sweden data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% during 2022-2027.

This report analyses the Sweden data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



The country has the presence of major cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle, & hyperscale operator, Facebook, which are contributing to the expansion of the market in the country along with expected growth opportunities for wholesale colocation providers.



The Government of Sweden launched the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), which prevents, identifies, and protects IT networks from cyber-attacks. Sweden data center market is growing, aided by factors such as digitalization growth, robust connectivity, and increasing investments in renewable energy generation. The industry also has GDPR implemented, which acts as a driver for increasing demand for facilities construction due to the need for storing data locally in the country.



Regarding 5G connectivity, telecom operators such as Tele2, Telia Sweden, Tre, Telenor, Net4Mobility, and 3 Sweden are deploying 5G network services across the country. For instance, Net4Mobility aims to cover around 90% of the population through its 5G network services.

Further, the country has abundant renewable energy sources, with over 60% renewable energy mix, which is likely to reach 100% by 2040. In addition, the country aims to be carbon neutral by 2045.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The country's government has taken several digital initiatives to support digitalization that will drive data center demand. For instance, the Government of Sweden established its National Digitalization Council in 2017 as part of its digitalization strategy for growing the country's digital growth opportunities.

established its National Digitalization Council in 2017 as part of its digitalization strategy for growing the country's digital growth opportunities. The country has been witnessing the adoption of high computing power technologies such as AI supported by government initiatives. The government established its National AI Strategy, namely the National Approach for Artificial Intelligence, in 2018, which aims at establishing future policy actions and growth of adoption of AI in areas such as education & training, research, innovation, and others.

Northern Data (Hydro66) in Sweden provides the OCP Ready Colo Facility program, where hyperscale companies can easily accommodate racks and deploy OCP Open Racks and IT infrastructure solutions.

provides the OCP Ready Colo Facility program, where hyperscale companies can easily accommodate racks and deploy OCP Open Racks and IT infrastructure solutions. In Sweden , Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Facebook, atNorth, EcoDataCenter, and Conapto are procuring renewable energy to power their facilities. For instance, EcoDataCenter is involved in developing the facility in the Falun data center campus, which is powered by 100% renewable energy.

, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Facebook, atNorth, EcoDataCenter, and Conapto are procuring renewable energy to power their facilities. For instance, EcoDataCenter is involved in developing the facility in the Falun data center campus, which is powered by 100% renewable energy. The country is among the prominent locations in the Nordic that have adopted the district heating concept for data centers. According to DG Energy and MSB (Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency), the energy consumption from district heating is around 38%, followed by 23% from electricity, 21% from biomass, and 18% from heat.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Sweden colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the investment in Sweden by colocation and enterprise operators.

by colocation and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across locations in the country.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Sweden data center market size during the forecast period.

data center market size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Sweden

Facilities Covered (Existing): 34

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 6

Coverage: 9+ Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Sweden

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Wholesale vs. Retail Revenue & Forecast (2021-2027)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Sweden market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Sweden data center market has a presence of several local and global operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Northern Data (Hydro66), EcoDataCenter, STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex), Conapto, and others.

data center market has a presence of several local and global operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Northern Data (Hydro66), EcoDataCenter, STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex), Conapto, and others. The country witnessed the entry of new global service providers through acquisitions. For instance, in March 2022 , IPI Partners announced operating its recently acquired DigiPlex's data centers in Sweden under the name of STACK Infrastructure EMEA unit.

, IPI Partners announced operating its recently acquired DigiPlex's data centers in under the name of STACK Infrastructure EMEA unit. Most of the facilities developed in the country adopt the district heating concept to supply the excess heat generated by the data center to the local residentials. For instance, the EcoDataCenter facility, Falun data center campus, is designed to provide waste heat to the district heating system.

The Sweden data center market in terms of area is dominated by Stockholm , followed by emerging locations such as Lulea, Falun, Malmo, and others. Stockholm has witnessed the establishment of Stockholm Data Parks, which has aided in the growth of the data center market.

data center market in terms of area is dominated by , followed by emerging locations such as Lulea, Falun, Malmo, and others. has witnessed the establishment of Stockholm Data Parks, which has aided in the growth of the data center market. Sweden's data center market is one of the most connected locations in the Nordic region in terms of subsea cable connectivity. The country has around 23 existing submarine cables connecting Sweden to major markets such as Estonia , Finland , Lithuania , Denmark , and others.

data center market is one of the most connected locations in the Nordic region in terms of subsea cable connectivity. The country has around 23 existing submarine cables connecting to major markets such as , , , , and others. Local and global construction contractors are actively offering their services in the Sweden data center market. For instance, RED has provided MEP consultancy services to the STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex) data center facility in Stockholm, Sweden .

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AFEC

Bravida

Coromatic

Dornan

DPR Construction

Granlund

Kirby Group Engineering

NCC

RED

STS Group

Skanska

Sweco

Swedish Modules

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Carrier

Cummins

Eaton

FlaktGroup

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

NetNordic

Rittal

Reillo Elettronica (Riello UPS)

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Swegon

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

atNorth

Bahnhof

Conapto

Digital Realty

EcoDataCenter

Equinix

Meta (Facebook)

Google

Multigrid

Microsoft

Northern Data

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Stockholm

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Stockholm

Other Cities

