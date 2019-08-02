Sweden Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024 - VRLA UPS Systems Still Dominate the Sweden Data Center Market
DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sweden Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sweden data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018 - 2024
The report considers the present scenario of the datacenter construction market in Sweden and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019 - 2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the Sweden data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the datacenter construction market.
Equinix, Interxion, Hydro66, ArticSites, Multigrid, and Bahnhof are the prominent investors/vendors in the Sweden data center market.
The procurement of renewable energy, government initiatives to build smart cities, which will increase the deployment of edge computing, and the growth in digital economy initiatives and industrial tech spend are expected to drive the datacenter investment in Sweden. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Sweden data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.
The SaaS adoption is growing strongly among SMEs, and cloud computing is enabling big data technology in Sweden. The implementation of GDPR will act as a driver for data center investment and regional cloud network development in Sweden. Strong demand for both retail and wholesale colocation is growing in the market. Multiple cloud service providers are expanding their presence through wholesale colocation service providers.
Further, over 65% of Swedish organizations invest in digitization. The digitization trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, especially in the public sector. The demand is mostly driven by the adoption of new delivery models such as cloud computing, big data, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The growing adoption of smartphones and tablets within enterprises is becoming increasingly important for public sectors, e-commerce markets, and banking retail and telecom sectors.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Government initiatives to build smart cities will increase the deployment of edge computing in cities in Sweden.
- Electricity prices in Sweden are low. Also, the energy taxes are 34% lower in north Sweden than Southern Sweden.
- VRLA UPS systems still dominate the Sweden data center market with an adoption rate of more than 90%.
- The adoption of efficient generator systems is expected to increase in Sweden due to growing concerns over carbon emission.
- N+1 redundancy is the most commonly adopted redundancy among generator systems in data centers in Sweden.
- Metered/switched PDUs are likely to dominate the Sweden data center market as data centers are targeted to work at a PUE of less than 1.20.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Snapshot
2. List of Datacenter Investment in Sweden
3. Investment Opportunities in Sweden
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Market Share by Infrastructure 2018
4. Investment by Area
- Market Overview
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
5. Investment by Power Capacity
- Market Overview
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
6. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
7. Sweden Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
8. Sweden Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
9. Sweden Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
10. Sweden Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- Market Overview
- CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
11. Sweden Data Center Market by General Construction
- Market Overview
- Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
12. Sweden Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Market Overview
- Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
13. Sweden Data Center Market by Geography
- Stockholm
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Cities
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
14. Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Investors
Companies Mentioned
- Atos
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- HPE
- Huawei
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- AFEC International
- Bravida
- Dornan Engineering
- DPR Construction
- Etix Everywhere
- Kirby Group Engineering
- NCC
- RED Engineering
- Skanska
- Sweco
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Euro Diesel
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Legrand
- MTU On Site Energy
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- Stulz
- Vertiv
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Bahnhof
- EcoDataCenter
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- Fortlax
- Hydro66
- Interxion
- Multigrid
