Sweden Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2022-2026 - Strategic Partnerships are Rising to Offer Digital Gift Card Solutions to Merchants

Sweden's gift card industry is expected to grow by 7.6% on annual basis to reach US$1509.8 million in 2022.

Despite near-term challenges in 2022, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Sweden remains strong. The gift card industry in Sweden is expected to grow steadily in H1 2022 and record a strong growth in H2 2022.

The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2026. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$1403.7 million in 2021 to reach US$1937.1 million by 2026.

The growing trend of online shopping expected to support the adoption of gift cards in Sweden

The e-commerce market has been on a constant rise over the last few years in Sweden. While the trend has been in the upward direction in general, the global pandemic has further accelerated online shopping in the country.

Apart from the boost in online shopping, the global pandemic has also led to the growing adoption of gift cards among consumers, who were forced to sit at their homes because of the movement restrictions imposed by the government in the wake of the global pandemic. Consequently, making gift cards the most viable gifting option over the last four to eight quarters in Sweden.

Moreover, the change in consumer shopping habits has also assisted the adoption of gift cards. With the consumer online shopping habits expected to remain persistent even in the post-pandemic era, the publisher expects that the growing trend of online shopping will further support the growth of the gift card market in Sweden over the next four to eight quarters.

Strategic partnerships are rising to offer digital gift card solutions to merchants in Sweden

The demand for innovative gift card solutions has increased significantly over the last few quarters globally, and Sweden is no different. Consequently, to offer consumers a frictionless user experience, gift card providers are entering into strategic partnerships with payment services providers.

In April 2021 , Gifted, one of the leading gift card providers in Sweden , entered into a strategic partnership with Nets, a leading payment service provider in Europe .

, Gifted, one of the leading gift card providers in , entered into a strategic partnership with Nets, a leading payment service provider in . Under the collaboration with Nets, Gifted will offer merchants an innovative digital solution in Sweden and other Nordic countries. Notably, the digital solution will enable merchants to issue single-use gift cards instantly, where the consumers will receive the gift card within seconds.

The publisher expects that the ability to issue gift cards instantaneously will further boost the adoption of gift cards among consumers in Sweden over the next four to eight quarters.

The ability to buy gift cards using cryptocurrencies is expected to boost gift card market growth in Sweden

The popularity of cryptocurrencies has grown among consumers in Sweden over the last four to eight quarters and is expected to rise further in the short term. This popularity has resulted in further growth for the gift card market in the country. Notably, consumers are converting their cryptocurrency into gift cards to make purchases at their favorite brands in Sweden.

Bitrefill is one of the platforms in the country that allows consumers to convert Bitcoin and other altcoins into gift cards, which can then be used for completing both online as well as in-store purchases. the publisher expects the trend to continue from the short to medium-term perspective, which will subsequently assist the growth of the overall gift card market in Sweden .

