Sweden launches global tech event to bring together international business leaders and entrepreneurs, organised by Techarenan

News provided by

Techarenan

04 Oct, 2023, 02:08 ET

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of The Tech Arena, an international tech event and the first of its kind to be hosted in a national football stadium, Friends Arena in Stockholm on February 22-23, 2024. The event will gather thousands of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers from around the world to meet and discuss important topics such as innovation, economics, sustainability, and global megatrends.

"Sweden has in the last decades cemented itself as an innovation powerhouse of not only Europe but also the world, giving rise to industry-leading companies through Swedish ingenuity. However, until now, there has never been a tech event in Sweden that has matched this incredible output of innovation and world-class entrepreneurship. We are very excited to welcome the global tech community to Sweden," says Omid Ekhlasi, CEO of Techarenan.

Sweden is currently ranked as the second most innovative country in the world and one of the top producers of unicorns per capita. The country's role as a leading innovation nation and a role model for an impact-focused industrial and business sector has garnered global curiosity. This context creates the perfect foundation to introduce an international tech event focused on how the industrial sector together with the tech - and business community can cooperate to boost the economy, accelerate new sustainable ideas, and implement innovative solutions to drive positive change.

"A dynamic environment for research and innovation is key to Sweden's continued success in international markets. The Government will launch a new strategy for foreign trade, investments, and global competitiveness later this year, with a focus on innovation and research cooperation, among other things. The Tech Arena will offer an excellent forum for increased cooperation and new partnerships, and I look forward to participating," says Johan Forssell, Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade.

Behind this event stands Techarenan, backed by government bodies such as the Swedish Innovation Agency, the official business agency for the host city; Stockholm Business Region, alongside Nordic and international corporations and organizations.

About Techarenan Group

Techarenan, founded in 2014, is a platform for innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability that brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders, industry experts, investors and decision-makers. The platform comprises of several yearly tech events, a Nordic entrepreneurship competition, and a news site focused on the tech industry.

Contact:

Omid Ekhlasi, CEO Techarenan
+46735252509
[email protected]

Johannes Lundberg, Press Contact, Techarena
+46735252509
johannes@techarenan.com

Facts:

More than 3,500 companies have entered the yearly entrepreneurship competition Techarenan Challenge, and several of the winners have become Unicorn companies, surpassing valuations of $1 billion.

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Techarenan

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.