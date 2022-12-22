Sweden Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027: The Mature Market has Led to Considerable Demand for Innovation-Driven Lawn Mowers

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sweden Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sweden lawn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.55% during 2022-2027.

In 2021, the lawn mowers market witnessed a high rise in demand across Sweden owing to the increased government investments in playground construction & parks, which increased demand for landscape service.

On the other hand, in 2022, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to reduce oil production by two million barrels/day. This oil reduction will lead to a massive spike in the oil price owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which propels the demand for corded and cordless lawnmowers in the forecasting period in EU and APAC countries.

KEY FINDINGS

The battery-powered lawn mowers segment is emerging to generate a revenue of USD 81.80 million in 2027, with an absolute revenue share of 83.96%.

in 2027, with an absolute revenue share of 83.96%. By end-user, the Sweden lawn mowers market is dominated by residential users and is projected to grow further at a CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period.

lawn mowers market is dominated by residential users and is projected to grow further at a CAGR of 9.39% during the forecast period. By product type, a Ride-on mower is a significant revenue-generating segment. It is expected to dominate during the forecast period, with a revenue share of USD 366.49 million by 2027.

by 2027. By distribution channel, an online sales channel is expected to witness the fastest growth rate at a CAGR of 10.29% (By value) during the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

According to the European construction industry federation, in 2021, Sweden's government had a significant investment share in construction, around USD 28.85 billion.

These investments in construction projects include housebuilding, rehabilitation and maintenance, and Non-residential construction such as private offices, industrial buildings, hotels, schools, hospitals, public parks, sports infrastructure & community centers. The development of green spaces in the residential sector is expected to see massive growth during the forecast period. Hence, growing urbanization leads to adding residential units, thereby boosting the Sweden lawn mowers market.

Golf is popular in Sweden and is witnessing significant growth in participation year-over-year. According to European Golf Participation Report in 2021, the number of golfers across Sweden reached around 538,962, with 73% adult male registered golfers. Women golfers witnessed an increase of over 27% year-over-year. The growing participation of the female population is further boosting the demand for the construction of new golf courses. These golf courses must upkeep regular field maintenance, necessitating using mowers that propel the Sweden lawn mowers market.

The Sweden lawn mower market is mature, with considerable demand for innovation-driven lawn mowers. Robotic lawnmowers are relatively new products in the country's industry. However, they have high growth opportunities for vendors in the industry. Grass quality and the growth cycle are essential for vendors catering to the industry with their lawnmowers.

Smart autonomous lawn mower vendors like Husqvarna and Cramer are launching inbuilt with a GPS mower that allows the equipment to move automatically throughout the facility. By combining navigation and operation software, such equipment provides higher productivity while reducing labor expenditure. Equipping lawnmowers with obstacle identification, weather sensing, and anti-theft sensors are expected to support Sweden lawn mowers market growth.

The popularity of landscaping services is increasing across the country owing to the need to provide an aesthetic appeal for commercial and residential lawns and garden areas. On the other hand, households' high disposable per capita income has increased from 2011 to 2021.

In 2020, the average disposable income of households reached around USD 43,310. Also, the changing consumer preference and desires of professionals and semi-professionals for the embellishment of their lawn/yard areas are projected to impact overall landscaping services positively. These above factors are expected to drive the country's demand for lawnmowers.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Artificial turfs are plastic fiber-based surfaces designed to look like natural grass and eliminate the need for watering. They are widely used for commercial applications. They are mainly used in sports stadiums, corporate offices, and other residential spaces.

A significant reason for their high adoption is low maintenance - artificial turfs stand up to heavy use, like in sports, and do not require irrigation or trimming. For instance, a standard 800-square-foot waterless lawn could save 660,000 gallons of water over 15 years. With over 50,000 homes having lawns, 33 billion gallons of water could be saved if they opt for artificial turfs.

Hence, the growing popularity and adoption of artificial grass are significant challenges for the Sweden lawn mowers market's vendors and will create hurdles to the market's growth during the forecast period.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key industry participants in the Sweden lawn mowers market include Ariens, Stanley Black & Decker, The Toro Company, Deere & Company, and others. Vendors in the industry must devote significant efforts and resources to launch innovative and upgraded lawnmowers with better performance that cater to consumer demands.

Also, vendors must continuously analyze market trends to design, develop, and manufacture new products with distinctive features such as better cultivating, additional work capacity options, and others. Manufacturers also provide promotions, zero percent financing options, and extensive discounts to improve brand consideration and boost the sale of lawn mower products in the country.

Key Industry Participants

Husqvarna

Honda Power Equipment

Deere & Company

STIGA

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Robert Bosch

Kubota Corporation

The Toro Company

Briggs & Stratton

STIHL

Other Prominent Vendors

Bobcat

Ariens

Makita Corporation

Emak

Ryobi

Multione

Egholm

Grillo

Cramer

AS motor

Key Topics Covered:

1. Agenda

2. Market Definition

3. Scope of Study

3.1. Inclusion

3.2. Exclusion



4. Report Assumptions

5. Index

6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast

6.1. Market Size & Forecast - Revenue 2021-2027

6.2. Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2021-2027



7. Import & Export Statistics

7.1. Leading 10 Sweden Importing Countries 2019 - 2021

7.2. Leading 10 Sweden Exporting Countries 2019 - 2021



8. Market by Product Type

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market by Product Type

8.3. Walk-Behind Mowers

8.4. Self-Propelled Lawn Mower

8.5. Push Mower

8.6. Hover Mower

8.7. Reel/Cylinder Mower

8.8. Ride-On Mower

8.9. Standard Ride-On Mower

8.10. Zero-Turn Lawn Mower

8.11. Lawn Tractor

8.12. Garden Tractor

8.13. Robotic Lawn Mowers



9. Lawn Mower Market by End-Users

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market by End-User Type

9.3. Residential Users

9.4. Professional Landscaping Services

9.5. Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

9.6. Government & Others



10. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market by Fuel Type

10.3. Gas-Powered Lawn Mower

10.4. Electric Corded Lawn Mower

10.5. Electric-Cordless Lawn Mower

10.6. Manual-Powered Lawn Mowers

10.7. Propane-Powered Lawn Mowers



11. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market by Distribution Channels

11.3. Offline

11.4. Online



12. Lawn Mower Market - Key Trends

13. Lawn Mower Market - Key Drivers

14. Lawn Mower Market - Key Restraints

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Key Market Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3bjhj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets