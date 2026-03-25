Swedencare features ProDen PlaqueOff® Crunchy Dental Bites at Global Pet Expo

Award-winning dental supplement helps reduce plaque, tartar and bad breath in pets

ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedencare will be at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, Florida, from March 25 to 27 in booth #4401 showcasing ProDen PlaqueOff® Crunchy Dental Bites. These bite-sized supplements help reduce plaque and tartar buildup while keeping breath fresh, all in a tasty, pet-approved format. Formulated with the brand's signature A.N ProDen® (a 100% organic kelp sustainably harvested from pristine Scandinavian waters), these bites offer a simple and tasty way to support a healthier smile.

Swedencare’s new ProDen PlaqueOff® Crunchy Dental Bites help reduce plaque, tartar and bad breath in pets.

"Bad breath can be an early sign of plaque buildup, gum issues or other dental concerns, which is why we developed ProDen PlaqueOff® Crunchy Dental Bites as an easy, natural way for pet parents to support daily oral hygiene and help keep their pets' teeth clean and their smiles healthy," said Sara Ahlström, Global Marketing Manager for Swedencare.

ProDen PlaqueOff® is formulated to work naturally without the need for chewing or brushing, supporting the prevention of plaque buildup and the softening of tartar. With no artificial additives, preservatives or flavors, pet parents can confidently give their pets a cleaner, healthier mouth without any unnecessary fillers.

These supplements come in a tasty veggie flavor and are available in three convenient sizes: a six-ounce bag for medium and large dogs, a three-ounce bag for small dogs, and a three-ounce bag for cats. Easy to incorporate into any routine, these low-calorie bites can be given daily alongside a pet's regular dental care regimen. Plus, the dog formula is VOHC-approved for both plaque and tartar control, providing pet parents with a trusted, research-backed solution for long-term oral health.

To learn more, please visit https://us.swedencare.com/.

About Swedencare

Swedencare develops, produces and sells premium products in the global and rapidly growing pet healthcare market, focusing on cats, dogs and horses. Its extensive product portfolio includes strong brands such as NaturVet®, Innovet, Pet MD®, Rx Vitamins®, nutravet®, Rileys® and ProDen PlaqueOff®, the original solution for good oral health. With headquarters in Malmö, Swedencare's products are sold in approximately 70 countries through online channels, pet stores, veterinarians, and FDMC. The company's extensive distribution network consists of subsidiaries in nine countries, along with an international network of retailers. For more information, please visit https://swedencare.com/.

SOURCE Swedencare