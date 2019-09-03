Sweden's Only Electric-powered Aircraft Manufacturer Moving to Säve Airport

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart Aerospace, the newly started manufacturer of electric aircraft, has signed a leasing agreement with Castellum for premises comprising approx. 1,800 sq. m. at Säve Airport. The workspace will be used to design and assemble the prototype for an e-plane, currently under development at the company. Heart Aerospace's objective is to develop a 19-seat electric aircraft with a range of 400 kilometres, to be certified airworthy by 2025.

Castellum acquired Säve Airport in December, 2018. The development property covers an area of nearly 3 million square metres, strategically located close to the Gothenburg Harbour and city centre, as well as national transport routes. The acquisition constitutes part of Castellum's long-term strategy to expand the company's Logistics line of business. Parallel with planning long-term development in the area, and as a complement to existing operations, the company will create an innovation and development cluster for sustainable transport and mobility.

"We are very happy that Heart Aerospace has chosen to establish in the Säve Airport area. They're running an exciting operation that lines up perfectly with the innovation cluster we'd like to create in the area, while we plan development over the longer term," says Mariette Hilmersson, Managing Director for Castellum's Region West.

Heart Aerospace is one of the first tenants to move into the area since the acquisition.

"It feels like these premises are tailor-made for us. We have all we need here to continue development of our first electrically powered airplane. In addition, we're acquiring access to an established runway for testing. I grew up in the area myself, with aviation as a neighbour I have strong childhood memories of Viggen fighter-planes flying over soccer fields in the area. That's when my interest in airplanes and aviation began. Moving in with Heart Aerospace, and to be along on writing the next chapter for Säve Airport feels gigantic for me personally," says Anders Forslund, Founder and CEO of Heart Aerospace.

For further information, contact:

Henrik Axelsson, Project Development Manager for Castellum, Region West, +46-702-40-76-26

Mariette Hilmersson, Managing Director, Castellum, Region West, +46-739-42-09-02

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 91.4 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com.

