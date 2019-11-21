Swedish Bublar Group Teams up With Amazon Game Tech for the Upcoming Hello Kitty Augmented Reality Mobile Game and Starts Pre-registration of the Game

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Kitty fans and gamers will, as from today, be able to pre-register for the location based mobile game "Hello Kitty AR: Kawaii World" that will go live during 2020. The famous Hello Kitty-character, founded by Japanese Sanrio, is one of the highest grossing media franchises in the world. The game, under production by the XR technology company Bublar, will use Amazon Game Tech's backend infrastructure. We now celebrate Hello Kitty's 45th birthday month with an announcement trailer and a landing page.

Fans and players that has pre-registered will be pioneers. They will be the first ones to have the opportunity to play the mobile game featuring Hello Kitty and her awesome friends through taking part in the soft launch. During the period until launch they will be able to take part of game news, competitions and other activities.

The game will be tested on selected geographic markets in the first half of next year 2020 with the aim of launching in Summer 2020.

"Since her debut in Japan in 1974, Hello Kitty has inspired generations of people around the world with her positive message of friendship and kindness. With this game from Bublar, our dedicated fan base can play with her and the Sanrio characters through their smartphones wherever they are in a mixed reality experience. We are happy to continue sharing the joy of Hello Kitty and the Kawaii lifestyle", says Jiro Kishimura, Managing Director, Sanrio Co Ltd.

"We are now able to direct players and fans to our landing page for Hello Kitty AR: Kawaii World. This is the start of creating awareness about the exciting location based mobile game we have in production pipeline. We are happy to include Amazon Game Tech and their cloud infrastructure", says Maria A Grimaldi, CEO Bublar Group.

In the location-based AR game, buildings, roads and parks have been transformed into a fantasy world for Hello Kitty and her friends, based on the Google Maps Platform and integrated with the Bublar Group platform.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/T_y4ZLFZ52M

About Sanrio

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for the pop icon Hello Kitty. Home to many endearing characters including Gudetama, Chococat, My Melody, Bad Badtz-Maru and Kerokerokeroppi, Sanrio was founded on the "small gift, big smile" philosophy - that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration for the broad spectrum of unique products and experiences offered by the company. Today, more than 50,000 Hello Kitty-branded items are available in 130 countries. In addition, Sanrio is operating two theme parks in Japan-Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland-and also licensing Sanrio characters for theme parks overseas including in China.

About Amazon Web Services

For 13 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 165 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 69 Availability Zones (AZs) within 22 geographic regions, with announced plans for 13 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Italy, South Africa, and Spain. Millions of customers-including the fastest-growing start-ups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies-trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Bublar Group

Bublar Group AB (publ) is the leading listed XR technology company in the Nordic region specializing in Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The company offers XR solutions in E-commerce, Entertainment, Training and Manufacturing. The company comprise of the subsidiaries Vobling, Sayduck and Virtual Brains. Bublar Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

In essence, Bublar Group will change the game. We change how we Work, Shop, and Play.

The companies' share (BUBL) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm, Sweden with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser, Kungsgatan 3, Stockholm Sweden, e-mail. ca@gwkapital.se , Phone: +46-8-503-000-50.

