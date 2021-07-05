Swedish Company Announces New Product VirusShield, A Self-Adhesive Antimicrobial Protection Film That Kills Germs

MALMÖ, Sweden, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone needs to play their role in the struggle to end the global pandemic and get the world back to normal. There is a new product called VirusShield, which makes that possible.

VirusShield is a self-adhesive antiviral and antimicrobial film that can be placed on surfaces like doorknobs, handles, etc. The product uses an advanced but simple technique of copper formulation that prevents the growth of microbes on surfaces and prevents the spread of Covid-19 and other germs.

Product picture Installed product

The product is easy to install and easy to remove. It doesn't damage the surface and has no known side effects, making it safe for everyone to use.

Most methods of getting rid of germs are either not sustainable, less effective, or involve chemicals, which do more harm than good. For example, cleaning the surface with soap and chlorine works, but it's only for a few minutes unless it's cleaned continuously. Alcohol also works, but the surface is filthy again after a few touches.

There are several benefits of using VirusShield antiviral film over other alternatives. Just to mention a few; It doesn't need constant attention/replacement, VirusShield works as long as it's installed. Even when the handle is touched repeatedly VirusShield will remove cross infection and virus and bacteria mutation. No Virus, bacteria, or germ that falls on the film can ever survive. The copper film works on a scientific principle of copper ions, making it impossible for microbes to thrive on it. Copper creates oxidative stress, which kills bacteria, damages their cell membranes, and interferes with their protein production.

Using VirusShield will improve public and personal hygiene. Good hygiene keeps the body and soul strong and healthy and encourages productivity.

VirusShield will play a major role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. By placing it on door handles and other surfaces, can we reduce exposure to the virus and prevent spreading through infected surfaces. So for those who're looking for a simple way to play their role in getting rid of covid, VirusShield is the answer.

For more information, please visit https://virshield.eu/.

