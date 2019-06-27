Swedish Covenant Health Signs Agreement to Join NorthShore University HealthSystem

"We share a belief that the best healthcare is local, rooted in the community and defined by positive relationships and quality services," said NorthShore President and CEO J.P. Gallagher. "In today's environment, we have an opportunity to transform how we deliver care through creative partnerships that develop best care practices and support long-term growth. Partnering with Swedish Covenant will allow us to build on our respective exemplary physician networks and expand primary, immediate and specialty care access across our communities."

SCH's mission to provide community outreach and care for the underserved, as it has done for more than a century, will remain a priority. The Swedish Covenant Hospital Foundation will continue to operate and fund health and wellness programs including violence prevention, housing the homeless and dental care. As part of its commitment to the community, NorthShore will make a significant philanthropic contribution to the SCH Foundation. Through this partnership, NorthShore's research programs, personalized medicine and advanced specialty services will be available to SCH patients.

"We have an incredible opportunity to build on the expertise of two experienced institutions with a shared vision and complementary services to create transformative healthcare for the next generation," said SCH President and CEO Anthony Guaccio. "Our partnership with NorthShore will support our ability to continue serving our patients by delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare while also benefiting from the resources and capabilities of a larger health system."

In addition to their long histories of providing inpatient acute care, both institutions have developed innovative care delivery models. NorthShore recently launched a dedicated orthopaedic and spine hospital, while also being among the first to integrate genetic screening into their patients' annual physical. SCH offers focused care models in their Mayora Rosenberg Women's Health Center and recently opened unique medical office called "The Clark" that provides primary care and women's health services.

Together, NorthShore and Swedish Covenant have a combined 260-year legacy of delivering outstanding care across diverse urban and suburban neighborhoods.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, pending regulatory approvals.

Headquartered in Evanston, NorthShore is a 127-year-old integrated health system including four hospitals in Evanston, Glenview, Skokie and Highland Park. It consistently ranks as a Top 15 Major Teaching Hospital in the United States, with an established reputation for exceptional patient care and is a national pioneer in the implementation of advanced health information technology.

SCH has been serving Chicago's diverse north and northwest sides for 133 years, providing the full range of comprehensive health and wellness services including an acute care hospital, primary care and specialists in the medical group, strong community outreach programs, and Chicago's only certified medical fitness center, Galter LifeCenter.

