Swedish Folk/Pop Duo Smith & Thell and Songwriter/Producer Peter Kvint Win the Grand Prize in US-Based International Songwriting Competition (ISC)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Songwriting Competition (ISC) is pleased to announce its 2020 winners. Now going into its 20th year, ISC is the world's largest and most prestigious international songwriting competition, receiving more than 26,000 entries from 158 countries. More than $150,000 in cash and merchandise is awarded to 71 winners in 23 categories covering all genres of music.

ISC 2020 Grand Prize Winners; Smith & Thell and Songwriter/Producer Peter Kvint

Winning ISC is a distinction that has helped many artists go on to achieve greater success. Previous winners have included: Tones and I; Illenium; Vance Joy; Bastille; Fantastic Negrito; R.LUM.R; Gotye; Lindsey Stirling; Kimbra; Dustin Lynch; Faouzia; The Band Perry; Kehlani; Gregory Porter; Passenger; Gin Wigmore; Missy Higgins; For King and Country; Adrienne Lenker (Big Thief); and many more.

It is with great pleasure that ISC bestows its highest honor to Swedish folk/pop duo Smith & Thell (comprised of Maria Jane Smith and Victor Thell) and songwriter/producer Peter Kvint for their co-written song "Goliath." The Grand Prize includes $25,000 in cash (US) and more than $40,000 in additional merchandise and services.

"Music is remarkable in that it can change the way you see the world. The song 'Goliath' does just that and is relevant to everyone personally, as we all have struggles to overcome. The message is one that everyone can relate to and is one of those anthemic songs that makes you feel good and uplifted," said ISC Founder and Director, Candace Avery.

Smith & Thell are no strangers to Swedish fans as many of their singles, including the ISC-winning song "Goliath," have topped the Swedish radio charts. They premiered "Goliath" at the Swedish Grammis Award show where they took home the award for for Best Songwriter in 2019. The song (from their 2021 album Pixie's Parasol) delivers a message of hope, determination, and perseverance. Although it was written in response to a year that was particularly challenging for them personally, the song's impassioned and uplifting themes are universally shared in light of recent events throughout the world. They described "Goliath" as their anthem for the underdog, saying "No one is too small to make a difference. A reminder to us all that we're so much stronger than we think." Their co-writer, Peter Kvint, is one of the most sought-after and successful songwriters and producers in Sweden, having written and/or produced many international, chart-topping hits for global artists such as Britney Spears, Heather Nova, Natasha Bedingfield, and Trace Adkin, as well as numerous Swedish artists.

In addition to the Grand Prize winner, many other deserving songwriters also share in the prestige and kudos of winning their respective categories in ISC. These winners hail from all over the world (56% of this year's winners come from outside the USA) and represent diverse cultures while ranging from talented amateurs to seasoned songwriting veterans.

For a complete list of ISC 2020 winners go to http://www.songwritingcompetition.com/winners

For a complete list of judges, go to https://www.songwritingcompetition.com/judges

ISC is sponsored by: Arturia, Audeze, Celebrity Access, Eventric, Fender, Fano Guitars, Gig Salad, iZotope, Lurssen Mastering, Merch Cat, Musicians Institute, Play MPE, PreSonus, Shure; SongU, Sweetwater, and TuneCore.

Entries are now open for the 2021 competition at: https://www.songwritingcompetition.com.

For low-res photos of all winners, go to https://www.songwritingcompetition.com/winners

For high-res photos, please contact Candace Avery at [email protected] or 615.251.4441

SOURCE ISC