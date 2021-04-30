Swedish Match AB (publ) share capital and total number of shares as well as implementation of share split

STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the resolution at the Annual General Meeting on April 13, 2021, Swedish Match AB (publ) has cancelled 4,200,000 repurchased treasury shares. As previously communicated, the Annual General Meeting also resolved in favor of a split of the Company's shares whereby each existing share of the Company is divided into ten shares (ratio 10:1).

The share capital of 389,515,417.20 SEK remains unchanged, since, simultaneous with the resolution to reduce the share capital by means of withdrawal of repurchased treasury shares, it was resolved to increase the share capital by a transfer from non-restricted shareholders' equity to the share capital (bonus issue). Thereby the share capital was restored to its balance prior to the reduction, without the issuing of any new shares.

The total number of shares in the Company, including the treasury shares held by Swedish Match AB (publ), on April 30, 2021 amounts to 158,000,000 shares with the equivalent amount of votes.

The following applies for the share split:

May 6, 2021 will be the last day of trading before the share split.

will be the last day of trading before the share split. May 7, 2021 will be the first day of trading after the share split, with a new ISIN code.

will be the first day of trading after the share split, with a new ISIN code. Pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has resolved that the record date for the share split shall be May 10, 2021 .

As from May 7, 2021 the ISIN code for shares of Swedish Match will be SE0015812219.

After the completion of the share split, the number of shares of the Company will amount to 1,580,000,000.

The split of the Company's shares will be handled by Euroclear Sweden AB and the shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with the share split.

