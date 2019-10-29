Swedish Match continues its Mass Market Cigar success with multiple Best New Product distinctions in 2019

For the past 23 years, the CSNews Best New Products Awards program recognizes and honors the marketers that introduced the most innovative, high-quality new products that meet consumers' evolving needs.

"The tipped pipe tobacco cigar segment has tremendous volume opportunity and very few competitors," according to Michael Lowzinski, Associate Brand Manager. "Night Owl cigars are the result of over a decade of research, all focused on creating the ultimate pipe tobacco experience for consumers. Our sales force has done a tremendous job introducing Night Owl into the market and being voted as the Best New Product means we are on our way to creating a win-win for both consumers and retailers."

From the makers of the highly successful White Owl brand, the newest entry, Night Owl tipped pipe tobacco cigars, are crafted with the finest tobacco and packaged in the unique resealable FoilFresh® pouch, which guarantees freshness. Available Night Owl flavors include Classic, Wine, Tropical, and Black Cherry.

Night Owl Tipped Pipe Tobacco Cigars are available in a competitive "2-For-99¢" and a "Save-On-2" package that allows for retail pricing flexibility.

To learn more about Night Owl cigars, visit nightowlcigar.com.

White Owl Mini Cigarillos named Best New Product Finalist by Convenient Store Products

White Owl Mini's was named a Finalist for the distinguished Convenience Store Products Best New Products Award for 2019.

"The Mini cigarillo segment has experienced double digit growth over the past five years, with most growth coming from mini pouches," said Katherine Macomber, Senior Brand Manager, Cigars for Swedish Match. "The well-established White Owl brand was a natural fit for the segment. We anticipate White Owl Mini's competitive price point, high value and outstanding quality will continue growth in the segment while providing much needed innovation."

White Owl Mini Cigarillos feature four flavors: Sweets, Silver, White Grape and Blue Raspberry. They are available in a competitive "3-For-$1.29" as well as a "Save on 3" format that allows for retail pricing flexibility.

To learn more about White Owl Mini cigarillos, visit whiteowlcigar.com.

