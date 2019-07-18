Swedish Match: Half Year Report January - June 2019

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Q2 sales and profit up, ZYN expansion well underway

In local currencies, sales increased by 6 percent for the second quarter. Reported sales increased by 12 percent to 3,719 MSEK (3,336).

In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) increased by 7 percent for the second quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 13 percent to 1,458 MSEK (1,293).

Operating profit amounted to 1,434 MSEK (1,263) for the second quarter.

Profit after tax amounted to 1,080 MSEK (928) for the second quarter.

Earnings per share increased by 20 percent to 6.39 SEK (5.31) for the second quarter.

The outlook statement on page 11 has been modified with regard to expected growth of the US cigar market.

ZYN in more than 50,000 stores in the US.

1) Excludes Other operations.

For the full report: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Financial-reports/Interim-reports/

Swedish Match telephone conference

A telephone conference will be held today, Thursday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m. (CET), (1:00 p.m. UK time). At this time we will review and comment on the results. Participants will include Lars Dahlgren, Thomas Hayes, and Emmett Harrison.

Listen to the telephone conference: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/Webcasts-and-audiocasts/

Telephone conference presentation: www.swedishmatch.com/Investors/Presentations/

Contacts:

Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer

Office +46-8-658-0441

Thomas Hayes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Office +46-8-658-0108

Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Office +46-8-658-0173

Richard Flaherty, President US Division, US Investor Relations contact

Office +1-804-787-5130

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08.15 a.m. CET on July 18, 2019.

