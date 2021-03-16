STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Match's annual report for 2020 has been published and is available at the Group's website.

The annual report describes Swedish Match's operations, strategy and financial development and is available to download at www.swedishmatch.com/annual-report-2020/.

Contacts:

Emmett Harrison

Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Phone +46 70 938 0173

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 3.00 p.m. CET on March 16, 2021.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-match/r/swedish-match-publishes-annual-report-for-2020,c3307512

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Swedish Match