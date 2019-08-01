Swedish Medical Center to Host Women's Wellness Fair

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's Swedish Medical Center will host a unique women's wellness event with the South Metro Denver Chamber (SMDC), Invision Sally Jobe, and HealthONE's Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute.

"A Wellness Affair" will feature food, music, massages, facials and presentations on women's health.

"Too often women are busy caring for others; this event provides us with an important reminder to take time to focus on ourselves and our health," said Christina Merritt, administrative director of women's services at Swedish Medical Center. "We want to encourage and inspire women through providing access to critical health conversations and wellness screenings in a fun and engaging way."

Topics include stress management and heart health, self-care and screening, and sexual wellness and pelvic floor health. Attendees can also register for bone density, blood pressure and mammography screenings.

The SMDC is sponsoring the fair to further its focus on better health for south metro residents.

"Swedish Medical Center is an important part of the healthcare services arena here," said Bob Golden, SMDC CEO. "The SMDC is proud to be a sponsor."

The event will take place at Centrum Healthcare Center in Greenwood Village on Saturday, September 7 from 9a.m.-2p.m.

To learn more and register, visit SwedishHospital.com/WellnessAffair

About Swedish Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center has been a proud member of the south metro community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.

Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at www.SwedishHospital.com.

About the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce

The SMDC began in 1921 as a small-town Chamber of Commerce and has transformed into a regional player in South Denver with over 800 members.

Through a variety of events and subsequent collaboration, SMDC members get to know other business leaders and find solutions to their mutual business challenges. More information is available at BestChamber.com.

