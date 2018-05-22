Swedish Musician Ralana Set to Release New Album for Summer 2018: “We Need Love”

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned for release on June 13th, 2018, singer/songwriter Ralana's new album "We Need Love" is the artist's comeback work, having taken a break after her popular 2015 solo release of "Money Talks" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EipePbjHwcA). "We Need Love" will be available worldwide for streaming and download from multiple digital platforms.

The new multi-track album contains Ralana's latest work as well as a remix. Titles scheduled for release include:

We Need Love

When the Sun

Hit the Club

Almost Unreal

Let the Music Talk

Poison

Badass

Mr. DJ

Flexing

4 o'clock

Let the Music Talk (Balkan Remix)

"This album is the result of my new direction as an artist. Yes, it represents what I'm doing and where I'm going as a musician, but it also reflects the deep joy I feel when I make music. Music has the power to set us dancing, no matter how low we might be feeling. Music has the power make us free," Ralana said.

Ralana began her career in music in 2005 when she released her debut single "Taqleaa," the song was released on the Egyptian record label Kelma Music Production. She followed that with a music video paired with the song "Ma Testahilneesh," released to promote the Meen Kal album in 2007. The video first aired at Alam El Phan's music TV channel Mazzika. Ralana then continued to release singles, with "Zalan Menny" in 2010 winning her acclaim and audiences in the Middle East and North Africa.

Following appearances in TV programs, newspapers and magazines, Ralana switched focus and began an international career in electronic music in 2014. Releasing "Struck by Lightning" that year, she later entered a collaborative music effort with ZO Baren. She subsequently followed that up with the single "Money Talks," which charted in Sweden as well as globally.

About

Ralana is a Swedish singer, songwriter, record producer and DJ. She is currently based in Dubai, but was born in Beirut and raised in Sweden. Ralana started her musical career singing Mediterranean and Arabic music but later began to focus on a much wider variety of music genres. "Struck by Lightning," and "Toi et Moi," are indicative of her unique sound. With the success of "Money Talks" in 2015, Ralana has secured her place as a musician to watch.

