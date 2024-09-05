"It's not magic, it's science"

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After over fifteen years in business and millions of satisfied customers in the Scandinavian market, plastic surgeon founded brand Cicamed is now accessible to the US market and available exclusively on Cicamed.com and Amazon.

Swedish Plastic Surgeon Developed Skincare Brand Cicamed Launches in the US.

Made in Sweden, Cicamed offers the most advanced, clinically proven problem-solving solutions for all skin types. Setting themselves apart from the oversaturated market, the brand creates and develops their products with one of Northern Europe's leading plastic surgeon clinics, Proforma Clinic, and in close collaboration with skincare and production specialists, and biochemists.

The true foundation of Cicamed begins with their dedication to the belief that skin treatment and care is not magic, only science, and it can be seen in all that they develop. Every product is not only cruelty-free but has also been carefully crafted with a purpose: to provide performance and achieve results by addressing areas of concern, not just hide them, using scientifically proven ingredients and formulations.

The brand's first and most widely used product, Cicamed Scar, launched in 2008 and quickly stood out as an effective and easy treatment with incredible results. Since Cicamed Scar's debut, the brand has launched a wide range of products and now offers a full line of science driven skin and hair care treatments, including other top sellers like the ASD Active Cleansing Gel, ASD Clear Skin Moisturizer, ASD (acne scar discoloration) 3-in-1 Spot Treatment, and SPF30 Protection Booster.

To experience Cicamed's powerful results and bring the expertise of Sweden and Northern Europe's top plastic surgeons and skin specialists into your own home, shop the collection by visiting the brand's website (https://cicamed.com/pages/products) or their storefront on Amazon.

