Swedish PR Firm Nowa Empower Joins PR World Alliance in Nordic Region

NEW YORK and GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic PR agency Nowa Empower (www.nowaempower.se), headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and with country offices in Stockholm, Malmo and Visby as well as in Copenhagen, Denmark and Oslo, Norway, has joined the PR World Alliance (www.PRWorldAlliance.com) following its acquisition of Comvision AB of Stockholm.

Nowa Empower is part of Nowa Group, an independent communications agency with agencies and companies providing branding, PR, graphic design, media buying, special events and other services. The group was founded in 2005 and created Nowa Empower early in 2019, following the merger of PR agencies Nowa Executive, Long Tall Sally and Comvision, headed up by long-term PRWA partner Lars-Ola Nordqvist, who co-founded the organization in 2012.

PRWA is a premier international network of independent communication consultancies. Earlier this year, it voted in new partners Denterlein (www.denterlein.com), Boston, United States and XCOM (www.xcom.net.br), Sao Paulo, Brazil.

"Joining PRWA as the partner firm representing the Nordics represents a significant international marketing opportunity for Nowa Empower," said Anders Wallqvist, CEO Nowa Empower. "We are very happy and proud to be part of this world class network and look forward to getting to know our new partners while developing new business opportunities."

"Nowa Empower, and its parent firm, Nowa Group, is fully focused on helping its clients with strategic advice and a broad range of communication services. We are pleased to welcome such a strong and diversified partner to our organization and look forward to leveraging its breadth of services for clients of our member agencies throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia," said Marianne van Barneveld, president, PR World Alliance and founder, Marcommit, The Netherlands.

"With Nowa Empower's entry into the PR World Alliance, we now have one strong member with a footprint in three countries and the ability to serve all our members' needs throughout the Nordic region," said Henry Feintuch, CFO, PR World Alliance and president, Feintuch Communications.

Nowa is a member of the Swedish Media Agencies, IAB, SEFS, the Swedish Communications Agencies (KOMM) and Association of Swedish PR Companies (Svenska PR-företagen). For more information about Nowa Empower, contact Anders Wallqvist, anders@nowa.se , +46 707 220842

About PRWA

PR World Alliance is an international network of premier independent communication consultancies. Partners are carefully selected and are established, respected and accomplished firms with a solid reputation for producing superior results for clients. The network encompasses public relations companies and offices in Europe, North America and South America, and through its membership in thenetworkone, has access to 1,200 agencies in 109 countries.

PR World Alliance provides clients with an extensive depth of knowledge in individual countries as well as a solid understanding of the dynamic multi-national marketplace. The network offers strategic communication, public relations and public affairs counsel, new product launch and promotion, investor relations, social media programs and more. For more information, visit www.PRWorldAlliance.com.

SOURCE PR World Alliance

Related Links

http://www.PRWorldAlliance.com

