GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish technology company pureSignal continues its European expansion and has entered into a partnership with the Icelandic distributor HD Industrial & Technical Services. The collaboration marks a further step in strengthening the company's presence in the European market.

Over the past year, pureSignal has established a growing network of distributors across several European countries, including Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden. Through the partnership with HD Industrial & Technical Services, the company now also gains local representation in Iceland.

pureSignal develops solutions for wireless condition monitoring and data analytics within industrial maintenance. The technology enables the collection and analysis of machine data to identify deviations and support predictive maintenance strategies.

Through an established collaboration with Viking Analytics, wireless sensor technology is combined with behaviour-based AI analytics. This integrated approach enables continuous monitoring of machine health and provides data-driven insights to support maintenance decision-making.

Growing demand for digital and connected solutions in industry continues to drive development in the sector. The European expansion forms part of pureSignal's long-term strategy to make its technology accessible across a wider range of markets.

For more information, please contact us at:

[email protected]

www.puresignal.se

CONTACT:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 31 742 75 00

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Swedish pureSignal expands across Europe with new distributor partnership in Iceland The Swedish technology company pureSignal continues its European expansion and has entered into a News Powered by Cision