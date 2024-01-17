Swedish TAGGR strengthens industry leadership with the acquisition of TRAKK, paving the way for European push for asset intelligence services

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taggr AB, a leading provider in asset intelligence services, is enhancing its position through the acquisition of Swedish companies Trackntrace Svenska AB and Trakk Telematics Solutions AB. With this acquisition, Taggr increases its presence and footprint in the asset intelligence space.

The deal accelerates Taggr's ambition to deliver asset intelligence services across the entire European market. With Tagger's ambitions of also becoming number one in asset intelligence in Europe, this is a key milestone that has been reached. Trakk is one of the leaders in the Nordic region and has assisted thousands of customers over the 15 years they have been active.

Comment from Andreas Eriksson, Taggr CEO.
Taggr's expertise in asset intelligence services, combined with TRAKK's highly esteemed service platform and their longstanding presence in the market, clearly accelerates Taggr's journey. We are also expanding and enhancing our industry knowledge through access to highly competent individuals who have worked with a global or European perspective for over 20 years in the markets and verticals that we are initially focusing on.

Comment from Mattias Sundström, Trakk CEO.
We have been working for several years together with Taggr and achieved success in deploying our joint offer to multiple key customers. Company culture, way of working and ambitions are a perfect match. Our customers will benefit greatly as they get more capabilities both from a technical and operational perspective. To address the European market the way we want, we needed to size up and Taggr offered the most exciting path for that.

About Taggr
Taggr is a pioneer in the realm of asset intelligence services. Its cutting-edge solutions enable businesses to harness the power of asset information, ensuring enhanced efficiency, sustainability, and profitability. Committed to a net-zero future, Taggr is changing the face of asset intelligence.

About TRAKK
Trakk is a development company specializing in providing intelligent IoT monitoring and tracking systems for vehicles and industrial machinery. The company has extensive experience in managing data and utilizing it to optimize the performance of vehicles, machinery, and inventory.

For more information about Taggr, visit www.taggr.se 

Andreas Eriksson
[email protected] 
0705556165

The following files are available for download:

