Swedish Watch Brand Kronaby Announces Retail Parternship with b8ta in US Market

To kick off the partnership, Kronaby and b8ta will host two in-store events in Houston (May 15th) and Austin (May 17th) as a panel discussion including Kronaby Co-Founder, Sarandis Kalogeropoulos. The topic will be "Technology Made Human: How Technology can Simplify Your Life".

"Both Kronaby and b8ta strongly advocate form and function when it comes to tech products. It is a perfect fit. We are excited to soon join the initial launches happening in Houston and Austin!" says Kalogeropoulos.

Introduced in 2017, Kronaby boasts a collection that is a nod to classic watchmaking tradition blended with today's demand for modern smart technology. This new generation of watches seamlessly combines world-leading engineering and state-of-the-art Scandinavian design.

"Kronaby's sensibility for design, innovation and user experience is an ideal fit for b8ta. We are excited to add Kronaby to the growing list of amazing new products available at b8ta," says Phillip Raub, President & Co-founder of b8ta.

To learn more about Kronaby, please visit www.Kronaby.com.

About Kronaby

Kronaby is a contemporary connected watch brand from Sweden. The synthesis of world leading engineering, state-of-the-art Scandinavian design and Swiss watchmaking tradition has resulted in a new generation of watches. The collection consists of four classic models – Apex, Sekel, Nord and Carat – and 44 variants, each with its own characteristics and purposely designed to fulfill the users' objectives for many years to come.

Kronaby is available for purchase via www.kronaby.com and in selected stores throughout Europe, US, Canada and Japan.

b8ta is a software-powered retailer designed to help people discover, try and learn about the latest products.

