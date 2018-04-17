SweeGen's Non-GMO Reb D approved in Mexico

This follows a review of the composition and manufacturing process of SweeGen's non-GMO Reb D stevia leaf sweetener, with documentation submitted to the organization earlier this year. SweeGen's Reb D has received positive regulatory feedback from multiple countries in a short timeframe and is now approved in the US, Peru and Mexico, with pending world-wide approvals. The company's non-GMO Reb M stevia leaf sweetener already received approval by COFEPRIS in 2017. SweeGen uses a proprietary bio-conversion process to produce both of its high-purity sweeteners.

According to the OECD Health Statistics 2017, Mexico had one of the highest obesity rates worldwide. In June 2014, the country introduced a sugar tax and food and beverage manufacturers have since looked for ways to replace the sugar with zero-calorie alternatives. Reb D brings a clean sweetness from the stevia leaf, a great sugar-like taste and a sweetness time-intensity very similar to sugar. It can be used in a variety of applications such as dairy, bakery, table-top sweeteners, confectionary and beverages as well as nutritional foods and beverages.

"Consumers want great tasting alternatives to sugar that are plant-based and non-GMO," said Katharina Pueller, director, natural sweetener business of SweeGen. "By using our non-GMO Reb M and Reb D stevia sweeteners, food and beverage manufacturers in Mexico can now provide healthier, reduced-calorie products without compromising taste."

About SweeGen

SweeGen (OTC: SWEE) is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric sweeteners for the food, beverage and flavor industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the company its foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information, please contact info@sweegen.com or visit SweeGen's website www.sweegen.com.

