SweeGen's non-GMO Reb M and Reb D approved in Peru

Both non-GMO Reb M and Reb D stevia leaf sweeteners bring a clean sweetness from the stevia leaf, a great sugar-like taste and no bitter aftertaste. They can be used in a variety of applications such as beverages, dairy, bakery, table-top sweeteners, and confectionary, as well as nutritional food and beverages.

"We are excited to introduce both of our non-GMO Reb M and Reb D stevia leaf sweeteners to food and beverage manufacturers in Peru," said Katharina Pueller, director, natural sweetener business of SweeGen. "Consumer demand for zero- and reduced sugar products is on the rise globally, and our non-GMO stevia leaf sweeteners provide a solution that helps reduce sugar without sacrificing taste."

About SweeGen

SweeGen (OTC: SWEE) is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non-caloric sweeteners for the food, beverage and flavor industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the company its foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information, please contact info@sweegen.com or visit SweeGen's website www.sweegen.com.

