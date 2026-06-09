Sweep builds measurement solution leveraging AWS Sustainability service to deliver audit-ready cloud emissions data directly into carbon accounting and reporting workflows

The solution connects AWS data directly to a company's carbon accounting, helping organizations meet evolving disclosure requirements in the US and Europe



PARIS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweep, an AWS ISV-Accelerate partner, today announced that it has built a complete cloud emissions measurement solution based on the AWS Sustainability service, the standalone emissions reporting service launched by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The solution enables enterprise customers to automatically consolidate cloud emissions data within Sweep's sustainability intelligence platform, alongside Scope 1, 2 and 3 data from across their full operations.

The solution uses data provided by AWS Sustainability which gives sustainability and reporting teams direct, programmatic access to Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions attributed to their AWS usage broken down by service, region and account. Sweep incorporates the data into a company's full carbon baseline under a single methodology, traceable to source, and ready for external audit.

Closing a critical gap in enterprise carbon reporting

Cloud infrastructure is a significant component of corporate Scope 3 emissions for many enterprises. Research[1] conducted by Sweep and Capgemini found that 61 percent of sustainability leaders spend four or more hours per week collecting and consolidating emissions data.

As Rachel Delacour, CEO and co-founder of Sweep, notes, "Cloud emissions have been one of the hardest areas for companies to get right. Sweep's connection to the AWS Sustainability service offers a solution."

The integration will support companies facing growing disclosure obligations. An independent Verdantix study, commissioned by Sweep, assessed Sweep's return on investment at 238 percent over three years, with payback within nine months.

Technical capabilities for global enterprises

The Sweep connector retrieves emissions data automatically from Amazon S3 in Parquet format, with native support for AWS emission factor versioning and near real-time processing broken down by service, region and account. This data is incorporated into a company's carbon baseline using the same methodology applied across all other emission sources within the platform, producing output that is audit-ready and fully traceable to source data. The connector is compatible with existing AWS data infrastructure, including Redshift and Athena, as well as third-party platforms including Snowflake and Microsoft SQL Server.

Validated by customers

Federica Del Fiume, ESG Manager at Qonto, added, "This connector fits naturally into our data ecosystem and delivers data quality that goes beyond what we expected. Sweep allows us to centralise not just the impact of our cloud infrastructure, but all the operational data that underpins our non-financial reporting."

Availability

The AWS connector is available to all Sweep customers today. Full product documentation is available here.

About Sweep

Sweep is an AI-powered sustainability intelligence platform used by global enterprises including L'Oréal, Thales and Crocs. The platform enables organisations to collect, manage and report ESG and carbon data with the rigour required by regulators, auditors and investors. Recognised as a leader by Verdantix and IDC MarketScape, Sweep holds official licenses with ISSB and GRI, is an accredited CDP partner, and is B Corp certified. sweep.net

[1] Sweep and Capgemini, "Sustainability in Action: Harnessing the Power of Data", September 2024. Survey of 554 sustainability professionals across the US, UK, France and Germany.

SOURCE Sweep