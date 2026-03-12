Cybersecurity Leaders Adopt Sweep to Agentically Govern Salesforce Environments

Wiz, SailPoint, Vanta, Varonis, and other security companies use Sweep's agentic layer to manage complex Salesforce environments.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweep, the agentic layer for enterprise systems, today announced that leading cybersecurity and identity companies, including SailPoint, Varonis, Vanta, and Wiz, have adopted Sweep for AI documentation, impact analysis, and audit readiness across their Salesforce environments.

The adoption highlights a broader shift inside the cybersecurity sector. Many security companies operate highly customized Salesforce orgs that have evolved over 15 to 20 years, and are layered with automation, divergent data models, complex permission structures, and undocumented dependencies. As these companies scale globally, prepare for IPO, or deploy AI agents, that accumulated complexity becomes a governance and compliance challenge.

Security vendors operate under strict audit expectations, including SOC, SOX, HIPAA, and SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules, making internal system visibility essential.

"Sweep gives us visibility we simply didn't have before," said Josie Smets, Head of Revenue CRM at SailPoint. "Our Salesforce environment is nearly two decades old. The dependencies and automation are deeply layered. Sweep allowed us to assess impact in minutes and move forward with structural changes without introducing downstream risk."

At SailPoint, Sweep reduced impact analysis time from approximately 30 minutes to two, reclaimed more than 750 hours of Salesforce capacity annually, and completed architectural modernization during ERP rollout and IPO-level compliance preparation without post-deployment remediation cycles.

"Cybersecurity companies are wired to think about risk in everything they do," said Ido Gaver, CEO and cofounder of Sweep. "That includes how they manage and scale their Salesforce environment. They choose Sweep because they need complete visibility and control within their Salesforce configurations, so they can make changes with confidence, stay audit-ready, and modernize without risk."

Sweep indexes and maps Salesforce metadata, automation logic, dependencies, and permissions into a unified system model, giving teams real-time impact analysis, AI documentation, and audit-ready visibility.

The company recently launched Multi-Org Mode for Salesforce, purpose-built to help enterprises manage multiple Salesforce environments across regions, business units, and acquired entities. Support for Snowflake and ServiceNow will follow in the coming weeks, extending Sweep's cross-system visibility beyond CRM.

Sweep is the agentic layer for enterprise systems — where teams and metadata agents plan, change, and govern with speed and confidence. By connecting to platforms like Salesforce, Snowflake, ServiceNow, and more, Sweep continuously ingests and maps the metadata that defines how business systems actually work. It contextualizes dependencies, automation logic, and permissions into a shared system model that becomes a durable enterprise asset over time. With full context in place, teams can safely analyze impact, reduce risk, and act without guessing. Sweep enables governed AI at scale — helping enterprises modernize, integrate, and deploy agents without breaking what's already built. Founded in 2021, Sweep is trusted by hundreds of enterprises, including Brex, Wix, LG Electronics, Sailpoint, and Coastal. Learn more at www.sweep.io

