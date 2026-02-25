Sweep Launches Multi-Org Agent to Bring Cross-System Intelligence to Salesforce

New capability helps enterprises manage multiple Salesforce environments and will extend to Snowflake and ServiceNow

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sweep , the agentic layer for enterprise systems, announced the launch of Multi-Org Agent for Salesforce. The new agent is designed for enterprises with multiple Salesforce organizations. Multi-Org Agent maps every dependency, automation, and rule across fragmented Salesforce environments, delivering context in days that previously required months. Cross-system intelligence for Snowflake and ServiceNow will follow in the coming weeks.

Multi-org Salesforce environments have become a defining challenge for enterprise customers. Global expansion, acquisitions, and decentralized business units have created sprawling environments of duplicated automation, inconsistent data models, and cross-organizational dependencies that no single team fully sees.

As a result, enterprises pursuing consolidation, integration, or AI initiatives are making high-stakes decisions without a full view of their systems — increasing the risk of outages, automation conflicts, compliance gaps, and customer-facing errors.

"For thousands of companies, running multiple orgs at once is a reality, but there's often very little intentional strategy behind it," said Ido Gaver, CEO and cofounder of Sweep. "That disconnect is behind many of the setbacks we see in consolidation and AI programs. Now, CIOs are building an agentic layer across their enterprise systems, connecting each system to Sweep's intelligence layer. The demand from enterprises running multiple Salesforce orgs made it clear that the market needs an agent purpose-built to reason across those environments and guide multi-org strategy."

With Multi-Org Agent, enterprises can:

Compare configurations, field structures, and automation logic across orgs;

Identify redundant or conflicting automation before it causes downstream failures;

Map cross-org structural differences that would otherwise complicate consolidation;

Surface technical debt and permission inconsistencies at scale; and,

Assess architectural readiness for AI deployment, including Agentforce.

How Enterprises Can Use Multi-Org Agent to Reduce Risk and Accelerate Modernization

Strategic Consolidation Planning

Enterprises can evaluate consolidation scenarios with full metadata visibility, reducing integration risk and identifying structural conflicts before migration begins. Rather than defaulting to multi-year reimplementation programs, teams can plan incremental modernization grounded in what the architecture actually looks like.

M&A Integration Acceleration

Newly acquired Salesforce environments can be mapped and assessed immediately, enabling faster identification of security gaps, automation conflicts, and data model misalignment, compressing what typically takes months of manual discovery.

Governance and Compliance at Scale

Continuous scanning across orgs surfaces permission inconsistencies, configuration drift, and policy violations before they create risk, giving compliance teams a single source of truth across a distributed architecture.

AI Readiness

AI agents depend on coherent metadata and consistent logic to perform reliably. Multi-Org Agent identifies fragmentation and structural inconsistencies that degrade AI performance, giving enterprises a clear picture of what needs to be resolved before large-scale deployment.

In the coming weeks, Sweep will extend Multi-Org Agent to Snowflake and ServiceNow environments, expanding Sweep's agentic layer beyond Salesforce. This expansion will enable cross-system intelligence that connects CRM architecture with data infrastructure and service layers, allowing enterprises to move from managing isolated systems to governing integrated architecture.

Multi-Org Agent is available today for Salesforce environments. To learn more, visit here .

About Sweep

Sweep is the agentic layer for enterprise systems — where teams and metadata agents plan, change, and govern with speed and confidence. By connecting to platforms like Salesforce, Snowflake, ServiceNow, and more, Sweep continuously ingests and maps the metadata that defines how business systems actually work. It contextualizes dependencies, automation logic, and permissions into a shared system model that becomes a durable enterprise asset over time. With full context in place, teams can safely analyze impact, reduce risk, and act without guessing. Sweep enables governed AI at scale — helping enterprises modernize, integrate, and deploy agents without breaking what's already built. Founded in 2021, Sweep is trusted by hundreds of enterprises, including Brex, Wix, LG Electronics, Sailpoint, and Coastal. Learn more at www.sweep.io

