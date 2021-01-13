Sweeping Corporation of America Accelerates National Growth Trajectory with Record Nine Acquisitions in 2020

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, announced today another year of strong national growth fueled by a record number of acquisitions and marked by a significant strategic investment from Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing.

In 2020, SCA completed nine acquisitions of best-in-class sweeping services companies to further complement and strengthen the company's services, as well as expand its presence and customer base in key markets throughout the eastern half of the United States. With these transactions, SCA grew its team to over 1,000 employees in its 36 locations.

"As we look back at our 2020 performance, we are proud of the growth that we have achieved this year," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, Sweeping Corporation of America. He added, "In addition to our growth, I cannot say enough about the dedication of our customer-focused employees. The SCA team not only persevered but thrived in a challenging business environment. In 2021 we are well-positioned to continue to explore additional acquisition opportunities to further enhance our market-leading position, and we remain committed to continuing to provide our customers with the highest quality services."

In November 2020, a strategic investment from Warburg Pincus enabled SCA to identify strategic relationships and acquisition opportunities, as well as accelerate its sales and marketing efforts. The investment is representative of a growing shift in continued outsourcing by municipalities and state Department of Transportation customers, as well as continued demand for parking lot sweeping by commercial and industrial customers.

Since its inception in 2017, SCA has acquired eighteen companies, including nine in 2020. These most recent acquisitions are favorably positioned due to their market position, longstanding customer contracts and reputation for superior customer service. 2020 acquisitions include:

In January, SCA acquired Ohio -based Contract Sweepers & Equipment Company, adding a presence in Columbus , Cincinnati , and Dayton, Ohio , as well as Huntington, West Virginia . This acquisition enhanced SCA's service to the Ohio region, adding 105 customer-focused associates and 110 frontline trucks.

-based Contract Sweepers & Equipment Company, adding a presence in , , and , as well as . This acquisition enhanced SCA's service to the region, adding 105 customer-focused associates and 110 frontline trucks. In July, SCA acquired Indiana -based Envirosweep, LLC, the largest and fastest-growing sweeping company in Indiana , broadening SCA's geography in the state and enabling SCA to better serve customers while continuing Envirosweep's tradition of excellence.

-based Envirosweep, LLC, the largest and fastest-growing sweeping company in , broadening SCA's geography in the state and enabling SCA to better serve customers while continuing Envirosweep's tradition of excellence. In August, SCA acquired South Carolina -based Sweeping South, Inc. and Accusweep Services, Inc., significantly expanding SCA's presence in both the Columbia and Charleston markets.

-based Sweeping South, Inc. and Accusweep Services, Inc., significantly expanding SCA's presence in both the and markets. In December, SCA completed five additional acquisitions including Total Asphalt Services, Clean Sweep, Buckeye Sweeping, US Sweeping, and C&J Parking Lot Sweeping. Each unique acquisition represents expanded market presence and services offerings in Northeast Ohio ; Chattanooga, Tennessee ; Atlanta, Georgia ; Florida , including the West Palm, Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas; and Michigan . The acquisition of Total Asphalt Services also increased SCA's ability to provide milling sweeping and cleanup services in the state of Florida .

"Through these acquisitions, we have expanded our market presence and team to include dedicated employees and owners, who have been able to watch their companies continue to flourish and grow under our care," said Valerian. "I would like to communicate my sincere thanks and applaud our teams across the nation for another great year and look forward to 2021 with hope and excitement for the accomplishments and new territories sure to come."

