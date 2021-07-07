Sweeping Corporation of America Acquires B&D Enterprises

CLEVELAND, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired B&D Enterprises ("B&D" or the "Company") in Orlando, Florida. B&D provides catch basin and pipe cleaning, inspections and repairs to municipalities and private contractors. The Company's core service offerings complement SCA's existing JetVac and street sweeping operations in the region and adds over 30 talented employees. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

B&D provides cleaning, inspection, and repair service of underground stormwater systems across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The Company is favorably positioned due to their market position, longstanding customer contracts and reputation for superior customer service. B&D Founder Don Hess will join SCA's team and provide support to grow the JetVac business segment.

"SCA is excited about our opportunity to grow our JetVac service offerings with the acquisition of B&D Enterprises," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "Through this acquisition, we will be able to continue our commitment to provide street sweeping and JetVac services as stormwater maintenance and compliance solutions to our customers. I welcome Don and his team to SCA, and we look forward to continuing B&D's tradition of providing excellent service with their highly talented staff."

This marks SCA's ninth transaction in 2021 and 27th acquisition overall. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,500 employees in its over 45 locations.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

Founded in 2001 by Don and Brenda Hess, B&D provides JetVac, pipe inspection, pipe repair and camera services to government agencies and road construction projects in the southeast. B&D's mission is to provide the best services available for its customers based on high quality service, accurate results, and quick response times.

