Sweeping Corporation of America Acquires Bill's Sweeping Service

CLEVELAND, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired Bill's Sweeping Service ("Bill's" or the "Company") in Orange, California. Bill's specializes in providing street sweeping services to Home Owner's Associations, Construction & Industrial customers throughout Southern California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bill's offers sweeping services, which complements SCA's existing services in Southern California and expands its client base in the region. Bill's has been in business since 1953. The business has been in the Carter family for 59 years since the acquisition of the business by Robert and Deanna Carter in 1962. Michael and Deborah Carter have continued to operate the business as the second generation of the family business for over 40 years. This is SCA's fourth acquisition this year in Southern California.

"SCA is thrilled about our opportunity to expand our market presence in the California," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "With this acquisition, we will be able to grow our existing service offerings in Southern California and continue our pledge to providing first class sweeping services to our customers. I welcome the Bill's team to SCA and we look forward to continuing their legacy of providing exceptional service with their extremely talented staff."

This marks SCA's 12th transaction in 2021 and 30th acquisition overall. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,500 employees in its over 50 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT BILL'S SWEEPING SERVICE

Founded in 1953, Bill's specializes in construction sweeping and HOA sweeping throughout Southern California. Bill's has been owned and operated by Michael and Debbie Carter, the second generation of the Carter family to run the operation. Bill's' mission is to provide a consistent and high-quality sweeper service through rigorous training and maintaining an excellent fleet to produce exceptional results for their customers.

