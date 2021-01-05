Sweeping Corporation of America Acquires C&J Parking Lot Sweeping

CLEVELAND, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, today announced its acquisition of C&J Parking Lot Sweeping, one of the largest parking lot maintenance companies in Michigan. The acquisition expands SCA's footprint to a new market in Detroit and marks the company's first venture into Michigan. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Established in 1978, C&J Parking Lot Sweeping is one of the oldest and largest sweeping companies in Michigan and is uniquely recognized as Michigan's first nationally certified sweeping contractor service. The company focuses on parking lot and street sweeping services for residential, commercial and industrial properties.

"C&J Parking Lot Sweeping is truly a one-stop-shop, covering all parking lot maintenance needs for customers in Michigan. Not only does this acquisition mark our first venture into Michigan, it also allows us to better service our customers near Toledo, reflecting our continued focus on market expansion and strong customer service," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "We are pleased to welcome C&J Parking Lot Sweeping into the SCA family and look forward to continuing our expansion across the U.S."

With this acquisition, SCA now has over 1,000 employees in its 36 locations throughout the United States. This announcement follows SCA's recent acquisition of Total Asphalt Services, Clean Sweep, Buckeye Sweeping, and US Sweeping. Each unique acquisition represents expanded market presence and services offerings across the United States.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT C&J PARKING LOT SWEEPING

Founded in 1978 by Ray Confer, C&J Parking Lot Sweeping is the leading provider of commercial lot sweeping and maintenance services across Southeast Michigan. When Confer started the company, he owned a pickup truck, a hand broom and a shovel and expanded the business to cover +100 square miles of greater Detroit with +40 professional sweepers. The company is now recognized as Michigan's first nationally certified sweeping contractor service and holds membership in several regional and national industry associations.

