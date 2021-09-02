Sweeping Corporation Of America Acquires Clean Sweep Lot Service And BLT Environmental Services

CLEVELAND, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired Clean Sweep Lot Service and BLT Environmental Services ("Clean Sweep and BLT" or the "Companies") in Speedway, Indiana located just Northwest of Indianapolis, Indiana. Clean Sweep and BLT provide sweeping services to construction and commercial customers throughout the greater Indianapolis market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Clean Sweep and BLT primarily offer construction and commercial sweeping services, which complements SCA's existing services in Indianapolis. This represents SCA's 3rd and 4th acquisitions in Indiana.

"SCA is excited about our opportunity to strengthen our position in the Indianapolis market," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "With this acquisition, we will be able to build upon our existing service offerings in Indianapolis and continue our commitment to providing first class sweeping services to our customers. I welcome the Clean Sweep and BLT teams to SCA, and we look forward to continuing Clean Sweep's and BLT's tradition of providing tremendous service with their highly talented staff."

This marks SCA's 13th transaction in 2021 and 31st acquisition overall. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,500 employees in its over 50 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT CLEAN SWEEP LOT SERVICE AND BLT ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Founded over 25 years ago, Clean Sweep and BLT provide sweeping services to construction and commercial customers throughout the greater Indianapolis market. Clean Sweep's and BLT's mission is to go the extra mile for their customers, this is achieved through a strong commitment to total customer satisfaction in all the work they do.

