Sweeping Corporation of America Acquires CleanStreet & Pacific Sweeping

CLEVELAND, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, completed the purchase of CleanStreet Inc. ("CleanStreet") and Pacific Sweeping ("Pacific") (collectively, the "Companies"). The acquisitions mark the first expansion into California for SCA. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

The Companies are leading providers of street sweeping services to California municipalities, private contractors, and commercial properties. SCA's acquisitions are the most recent examples of its commitment to partnering with best-in-class operators who service attractive, growing markets. CleanStreet founder, Jere Costello, and Pacific owner, Lee Miller, will remain in place to support the growth of the combined companies. These acquisitions add 200 employees and 190 vehicles in seven locations throughout California.

"SCA's expansion into California is consistent with our strategy of building a nationwide presence," said Christopher Valerian, President & CEO, SCA. "CleanStreet and Pacific represent industry leading companies with decades of successful operation. We look forward to continuing Jere and Lee's tradition of excellence and providing support to their talented workforce as we continue our growth plans in California."

CleanStreet and Pacific mark the first two acquisitions for SCA in 2021. In 2020, SCA completed nine acquisitions of best-in-class sweeping services companies to expand its presence and customer base in key markets. With these transactions, SCA grew its team to over 1,100 employees in its 40 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT CLEANSTREET

Founded in 1966, and based in Gardena, California, CleanStreet provides sweeping services to municipalities and commercial customers. CleanStreet specializes in delivering superior and reliable customer service to its extensive customer base across California. Operating out of six facilities across the state, CleanStreet services +60 municipalities with a fleet of +120 sweepers.

ABOUT PACIFIC SWEEPING

Founded in 1962, and based in San Marcos, California, Pacific Sweeping has been sweeping San Diego and Southern California Cities and Counties for more than 40 years. The Company primarily provides services to municipalities, commercial businesses, and general contractors.

CONTACT:

Sweeping Corp of America:

Michael Latanza, Executive Vice President

[email protected]

407-509-4521

SOURCE Sweeping Corp of America